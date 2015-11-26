A House of Minimal Fuss and Maximum Style

Modern architecture in the 21st century is phenomenal in its ability to represent what is simple and modest in a world looking for sustainability and environmentally friendly alternatives, while remaining stylish, trendy and on point in terms of design.
This beautiful and simple Japanese home is no exception. It surpasses minimalist design and transcends into a small, neat space of beauty and architectural perfection. Every small detail has been considered, but its relaxed tone and bare necessities approach makes it seem effortless and
thrown together.
Wood is a common feature throughout this house, working into the natural, earthy look and feel of the house. Size is used sparingly and simple features are what makes this house a home.
Follow us as we explore the simplicity of the Japanese house.
The front view of the house shows the Japanese minimalist style. The house is seemingly single-storey from this side and is a reasonable size, raised by a simple, wooden platform.
Japanese architects Kotori have clearly worked with the environment surrounding the house, which you'll notice is very sandy and dry. A beautiful bush has been planted strategically to the right, while a stack of wood has also been placed perfectly in the
garden, creating a bit of an earthy look and feel, despite the lack of fauna and flora.
The house itself is open plan, with two, large glass doors that open up onto the raised, wooden patio. A hammock hangs across the patio, where the space shies away from elaborate furniture and finishes. Instead the hammock gives it a very relaxed, laid back appeal.
The colours are also simple, where the architects have utilised wood, white and black. The black roof is elegant and neat, bringing together the house beautifully.
Moving into the interior of the Japanese House, the use of wood becomes far more prominent, adding clean lines and a wholesome tone to the home.
Wooden floors sweep throughout the house, which are juxtaposed to strong, wooden beams down the wall as well as on the ceiling. The ceiling itself is also wood.
The wood used throughout the interior is light, almost like a pine wood, which enhances the natural light that streams through the windows and doors. The result is a home that is very bright and beautiful.
Furniture and accessories are kept to a minimum in the home, but a touch of design and style is added in the form of a funky lamp, which encases a light that hangs from the ceiling. The length of this light adds depth and texture to the room.
From this angle, it's clear to see how the architects have worked with a minimalist design, allowing white walls and the light wood to come together to create a beautiful overall look and feel.
The stark white walls are completely bare complementing the wood that is used together with it. An upstairs loft is protected by wooden railings, which work with the rest of the design. It's also clear from this angle that while natural light is important, soft lighting is utilised throughout the interior of the house for when it is dark. The ceilings include dimmer lights while the main design attraction is again the lampshade that hangs down from the ceiling.
A simple, grey sofa is used in the living room. The living room is open plan, merging into the kitchen and dining room space. These spaces are small and modest. A simple wooden table and chairs make up the dining room while an island separates the very basic kitchen.
Despite the minimalist design, every detail of this house is modern with clean lines and sleek finishes.
The angle of the living room from this side shows how small the space truly is. A kitchen, dining room and living room have been packaged neatly into a small area.
This angle also shows how a grey rug and gorgeous glass table with a funky wooden stand is featured in the living room. These two décor items work with the grey sofa to add modern comfort and style to the home.
A fireplace is also positioned in the room, designed to provide warmth in this cosy area during the winter months. For South Africa, this is the prefect living room for the June and July winter spell.
A wooden staircase transitions the interior from a downstairs to an upstairs loft. Wooden panels are used at the landing of the stairs to create privacy while a wooden banister assists those walking up and down the stairs. The wooden panels or screens make the room seem bigger, enhancing the staircase.
Moving onto the patio, it's clear to see why this kind of simple life is so appealing to the inhabitants as well as the architects. The hammock and patio area provide a place for lazy Saturdays and Sundays. The view outwards is beautiful, looking over mountains and greenery.
There is no formal perimetre for the house, but stacks of wood surround it, creating a very casual and modern ambiance. The wooden deck is vast and open.
This angle also shows how the large, glass doors open up onto the patio, providing a wonderful transition between the exterior and the interior.
The architects may not have had a lot of space but they have played around with what they have had available to them, creating wide and open areas.
The back of the simple Japanese House shows that it is indeed a double-storey, despite how simple and compact it looks from the front.
The architects have also kept this side of the exterior very basic, but have moved away from too much use of wood. Square windows are placed above each other and a large entrance area invites people into the home.
This side of the house again shows how the architects have played with space available to them, working within the constraints to create a home that is functional, sustainable, modern and innovative.
This simple Japanese House is a lesson in where we are heading with architecture in terms of remaining stylish while addressing a more modest and eco-conscious way of live.
