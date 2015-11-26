A House of Minimal Fuss and Maximum Style

Modern architecture in the 21st century is phenomenal in its ability to represent what is simple and modest in a world looking for sustainability and environmentally friendly alternatives, while remaining stylish, trendy and on point in terms of design.

This beautiful and simple Japanese home is no exception. It surpasses minimalist design and transcends into a small, neat space of beauty and architectural perfection. Every small detail has been considered, but its relaxed tone and bare necessities approach makes it seem effortless and thrown together .

Wood is a common feature throughout this house, working into the natural, earthy look and feel of the house. Size is used sparingly and simple features are what makes this house a home.

Follow us as we explore the simplicity of the Japanese house.