5 beautiful examples of built-in braais

Hard to believe, but the seasons are already shifting – pretty soon, South Africa will be greeted by icy weather and plummeting temperatures, increasing our need for some warmth and decreasing our want to spend as much time outside as possible.
But let’s not focus on the negative, for summer is still here at the present moment, which means we must do what we can to make the most of it!
So, in the spirit of socialising and outdoor entertainment, let’s have a look at five beautiful examples of built-in braais, courtesy of the experts over at The Braai Man.
We tend to associate braaing with a rustic ambience, don’t we? Chunks of wood, pieces of charcoal, and exterior spaces are all visions that one can imagine when thinking about the whole braaing process.
So why not work with that rustic image and allow your braai to flaunt a likewise look? And we think this stone-clad model which protrudes from the back wall is most becoming!
On the other hand, tastes differ, and what works for one person might not necessarily work for the other.
Thus, if you opt for a cleaner and more subtle approach towards exterior cooking and dining, might we recommend this modern model with its sleek lines and monochrome colour palette? Although it’s very subtle in appearance, we promise it still gets the roasting job done!
Just like stone and brick, timber has a gift for adding a delicious look into the space in which it is used, regardless of whether we’re referring to a wooden floor, a timber-panelled wall or a wooden coffee table in the living room.
That’s why we think our third option, decked out in so much wood alternating between bold darks and warmer browns, can also be a grand option for those outside socialising occasions.
Speaking of delicious looks, few things are as eye-catching as an exposed brick wall or stone surface with its raw texture and patterned style. Thus, if ‘sleek and subtle’ doesn’t do it for you, we recommend going with this stone-clad beauty, which fits in with this wooden pergola most spectacularly.
The stone fence-like frames on the outer edges ensure adequate space for seating, as well as plenty of opportunities to set down a multitude of dishes and drinks. After all – the more, the merrier!
We close off our list with another ‘clean and stylish’ option in bold black, which contrasts most impressively with the creamy hued wall behind it. And although there are no stone walls for seating here, this model also provides adequate space to set down that meat, veggies, spices, dishes and whatever else will be accompanying that meal.
However, with winter approaching, we think that quite a few of these models on the list could pull double-duty as fireplaces too!
