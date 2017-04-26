18 DIY, low-budget patio ideas (if you're into woodworking!)

Keen on woodworking? Then look no further than this list of patio renovation ideas!

Remodeling your patio may be the last thing on your home revamp list, but you're already low on budget and need some smart alternatives that will be easy on your pocket and efficient. The patio is an essential part of the home and can be enjoyed with family and friends on any day of the year. Not only is a stylish and comfortable patio a usable space, but it can be the outdoor entertainment zone you've always wanted.

In this homify feature, we visit 18 amazing patios that are the epitome of sleek and contemporary, so whether your terrace has a view of the ocean or panoramic mountain sights or even just a crisp blue sky, there is a fascinating feature to suit your home and financial constraints.

However, the homify professionals are not saying that this is an overnight matter, you may need to think through all your must-haves to get your outdoor area looking amazing. But be sure to remember to:

- Go with one style and stick to it.

- Adapt your ideas to work for your space, budget and materials.

- Plan the upgrade overtime and compare prices before forking out any funds.

- You can even DIY a lot of the patio aspects such as installing a stone tile floor, a wooden deck, planting your favourite blooms and buds or even building a pergola or braai area. However, there are some features where expert help is necessary to avoid costly mistakes.