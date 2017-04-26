Your browser is out-of-date.

18 DIY, low-budget patio ideas (if you're into woodworking!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
Keen on woodworking? Then look no further than this list of patio renovation ideas!

Remodeling your patio may be the last thing on your home revamp list, but you're already low on budget and need some smart alternatives that will be easy on your pocket and efficient. The patio is an essential part of the home and can be enjoyed with family and friends on any day of the year. Not only is a stylish and comfortable patio a usable space, but it can be the outdoor entertainment zone you've always wanted. 

In this homify feature, we visit 18 amazing patios that are the epitome of sleek and contemporary, so whether your terrace has a view of the ocean or panoramic mountain sights or even just a crisp blue sky, there is a fascinating feature to suit your home and financial constraints.

However, the homify professionals are not saying that this is an overnight matter, you may need to think through all your must-haves to get your outdoor area looking amazing. But be sure to remember to:

- Go with one style and stick to it.

- Adapt your ideas to work for your space, budget and materials.

- Plan the upgrade overtime and compare prices before forking out any funds. 

- You can even DIY a lot of the patio aspects such as installing a stone tile floor, a wooden deck, planting your favourite blooms and buds or even building a pergola or braai area. However, there are some features where expert help is necessary to avoid costly mistakes. 

​1. Tile flooring

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the most economical material on the market, opt for a neutral tone to look more stylish. In order and go for stone to keep your space looking fabulous and modern!

2. A wooden deck

PX, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Wood is clean, tidy and easy to install for a sensational terrace.

3. Simple style

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Be creative and go for a simple garden that does not need much water or attention.

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A closer look at the stone detail.

4. Organised

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

A clean and organised garden will remain attractive and chic. 

5. Seating

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Wooden and concrete benches are always a hit, while you can always make the cushions yourself.

6. Concrete

Casa IRT / Arkylab, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

There is something architecturally fascinating about exposed concrete walls.

7. Designate space

CASA MAYOR / BJG, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Use the different areas in your yard to designate space for a garden, braai and even a safe space for the kids to play.

8. Potted plants

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Be charming with simple, flirty potted plants against your walls.

9. Economical

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wild garden can be very economical too.

10. Think shade

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Eye-catching feature

OFICINA DE ARQUITECTURA , D'ODORICO arquitectura D'ODORICO arquitectura Commercial spaces Offices & stores
D&#39;ODORICO arquitectura

D'ODORICO arquitectura
D&#39;ODORICO arquitectura
D'ODORICO arquitectura

A fabulous fountain is the perfect choice for this minimalist terrace. 

12. Pathway

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use large pot plants and small trees to create a pathway through your front yard. 

13. Vibrant tone

Casas unifamiliares, ggap.arquitectura ggap.arquitectura Modern Garden
ggap.arquitectura

ggap.arquitectura
ggap.arquitectura
ggap.arquitectura

14. A weeping wall fountain

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Extended living space—Manchester

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

15. Build your own grill zone

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

16. Use economical materials

Contemporary Courtyard - Salford, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Contemporary Courtyard—Salford

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Concrete, brick and recycled wood are all cool and sophisticated when combined. 

17. Stone wall style

Remodelación de Casa Bosques, Alejandra Zavala P. Alejandra Zavala P.
Alejandra Zavala P.

Alejandra Zavala P.
Alejandra Zavala P.
Alejandra Zavala P.

18. Go for a gorgeous pool

CASA MARIA / ARKYLAB, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

If you liked these smart and simple terrace upgrade tips, then have a look at 10 modern terraces and decks to inspire you

​A fabulous house in Johannesburg
Which patio idea are you including?

