A small and simple but beautiful home

For today’s discovery here on homify 360°, we touch base with an ultra-modern example of the prefabricated home. Also referred to as prefab homes, these specialist dwellings are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections. These sections are then shipped to the client’s property, where they are assembled.

Not only does this method cut construction time in half, but prefab homes are also known for being quite the popular option for when you need to save severely on costs. What is not to love about them, then?

Thus, to celebrate this wonderful evolutionary step in architecture, let’s delve into a cute little prefab that looks like the perfect little summer getaway!