Patio renovation for a family home

As South Africans, we all know how important an outdoor space is where we can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air and spend time with our families and friends. The more time that we spend outdoors also means less mess indoors!
Sometimes homes don't come with terraces, patios or balconies. This isn't the end of the world though, we can build them! Adding a terrace, patio or balcony to your home can be very simple and very functional.
In fact, today on homify we are going to explore a fabulous project where a terrace was added to an existing home, by design professionals Constructora Asvial. This is a wonderful example of how innovative and beneficial an extension or architectural add-on can be.
You won't believe how this terrace was built over time, resulting in a practical and stylish outdoor area that we'd all love to have in our own homes.
Shall we take a look?
As we can clearly see, nothing existed here before the builders intervened. There was just a pile of dust and rubble as well as some overgrown plants and trees.
Despite out unappealing this area is aesthetically, there is quite a lot of space to work with. This is why it's so important to work with design professionals as they are often able to see the potential even if we can't see it ourselves. They are also able to clear up areas like this so that the ground is even to work on and features the right drainage and foundation.
Are you intrigued to see more?
Before the renovation, the home featured a single under-cover parking where the car could be kept. This is handy, keeping the car out of any adverse weather conditions. However, it was quite small and it didn't allow for the outdoor area to be completely utilised.
We can also see how old-fashioned this area was. This is an outdoor area that you wouldn't blink twice at. It was in need of some rejuvenation as well as some tender love and care.
The outdoor area has completely changed from the image that we saw before this. Modern and slightly rustic beige walls have been constructed, giving the home more privacy. It also creates a more stylish and sleek design.
A dark and detailed wooden gate matches the dark and detailed wooden garage door, which allows access into the new and improved terrace area.
Wood is a great material for an outdoor space as it is durable and will last in all weather conditions. It also looks very stylish too, working with any type of design.
Do you see how the dark wooden features contrast with the light walls?
In this image, we can see how the terrace, back garden and swimming pool is taking shape. This is a multi-functional outdoor area that can be used for braai's, relaxing in the sunshine, swimming in the pool or hosting events.
The designers have covered half of the terrace area, creating a shaded and protected area. A roof structure with transparent glass extends out further, ensuring that this space can be used in most weather conditions.
A brick braai has been constructed at the edge of the terrace as a permanent fixture, creating a whole outdoor kitchen area. The designers have truly thought everything through!
Remember that an outdoor space should be able to be utilised in the evenings too, which means that you want functional lighting that also sets the tone for a wonderful ambiance.
In this outdoor area, we can see how lights have been used throughout to allow this area to be used on even the darkest of nights. There is even a light in the swimming pool for night time swimming!
In this image, we can see how the new outdoor area provides more space for the cars to be parked, thanks to the utilisation of space, some creativity and a little bit of intervention.
The cars can now be stored neatly in this spacious spot. There are even fans in the ceiling, which keep this area well-ventilated.
You'll also notice that the designers have gone for cement floors with a funky pattern, merging functionality and trend. You want to choose a durable material for your outdoor flooring so that it doesn't get ruined by leaking oil or too much sunlight exposure.
Finally, we get to see the finished result! The swimming pool looks gorgeous, while the cement terrace is spacious and functional.
Every square inch of the outdoor area has been used sufficiently, allowing for a whole new area of interaction and socialising for the family.
The designers have used greenery such as pot plants and lush grass to connect this outdoor area to the beautiful nature of the outdoors.
Do you see how this terrace has completely transformed this home?
