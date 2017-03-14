Patio renovation for a family home

As South Africans, we all know how important an outdoor space is where we can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air and spend time with our families and friends. The more time that we spend outdoors also means less mess indoors!

Sometimes homes don't come with terraces, patios or balconies. This isn't the end of the world though, we can build them! Adding a terrace, patio or balcony to your home can be very simple and very functional.

In fact, today on homify we are going to explore a fabulous project where a terrace was added to an existing home, by design professionals Constructora Asvial. This is a wonderful example of how innovative and beneficial an extension or architectural add-on can be.

You won't believe how this terrace was built over time, resulting in a practical and stylish outdoor area that we'd all love to have in our own homes.

Shall we take a look?