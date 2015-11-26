The latest textile trends because plain just won't do!

You may think that the animal prints are old news and starting to move out of vogue, but its prime is not over just yet. Many interior designers and decorators believe that animal prints will never go out of style in homes, but that its different looks are simply updated.

These days animal prints are all faux, but the trend originates from genuine animal hides which were coveted for being expensive and exotic, thus bestowing a character of wealth and status to a home. Royalty and other people in power have historically favoured animal textiles as a symbol of their superior status. This is certainly still a theme influencing the choice of animal prints in home design, albeit in the collective unconscious.

If you don't want to go for the traditional use of animal prints and want to mix things up a little, think of using it in unusual space. Pictured here we see a bathroom covered in animal print, a refreshing take on things.