The latest textile trends because plain just won't do!

Textiles undoubtedly play a large role in home decoration and design. From linen and bedding to window treatments, upholstery and floor coverings, textile are nearly unavoidable in homes. And why should it want to be avoided at all? Textiles have a great number of benefits, such as versatility, comfort and convenience.
Textiles also come in a very wide variety of types, styles, textures and colours. The possibilities are endless. Fortunately, there are always textile trends going around, and it is rarely tedious. This means that you never have to settle for plain white or solid colour textiles with little to no texture variation. Today on homify we will look at a few of the current textile trends and how you can incorporate it into your home.
You may think that the animal prints are old news and starting to move out of vogue, but its prime is not over just yet. Many interior designers and decorators believe that animal prints will never go out of style in homes, but that its different looks are simply updated.
These days animal prints are all faux, but the trend originates from genuine animal hides which were coveted for being expensive and exotic, thus bestowing a character of wealth and status to a home. Royalty and other people in power have historically favoured animal textiles as a symbol of their superior status. This is certainly still a theme influencing the choice of animal prints in home design, albeit in the collective unconscious.
If you don't want to go for the traditional use of animal prints and want to mix things up a little, think of using it in unusual space. Pictured here we see a bathroom covered in animal print, a refreshing take on things.
Unless you've been living somewhere very secluded, you must have seen geometric patterns doing the rounds in home decoration in some form or kind. It has been making its way through tiles and wallpaper, and has now settled for a residency in textiles.
Geometrically patterned textiles are comfortably seated in the post-modern trend of home decoration already brewing and expected to take full flight in 2016. From simple geometric forms like triangles, to intricate repetitive fractals, geometric patterns will be around for a while. Don't be afraid to add it anywhere in your house. Varied coloured geometric patterns can especially add great interest to a neutral bedroom.
Geometric patterns are also forecast as one of the biggest: Home Design Trends of 2016.
Now this is a trend that has already cemented itself in fashion for quite some time, and now making its way steadily into home decoration and design. Colour blocking consists of paring saturated colours in striking, but simple ways. This usually consists of contrasting or complimentary colours played off against one another, but can work just as well with adjacent colours for a more toned-down look.
These scatter cushions are a great example of colour-blocking in the same colour range. You do get the variety of the bold, different tones against one another, but you retain a cool and soft overall look. These dark blues are a great choice, since deep sea and summer colours are certainly in for 2016.
One of the most exciting features of textiles is the possibility for interesting textures it affords. Textured textiles create layers of depth, which provides an interesting aspect to any room or fixture. It also has this tactile element which invites all to touch and get up close and personal. The right type of texture in textiles can be an intriguing force.
Texture also allows room for play and interest. BeatWoven is a British company who provides a very exciting product indeed. They have created their own software to translate and visualise sound into woven patterns on fabric. The result is tremendous, as you can see, since a synthesis is created between touch, sight and sound—an all-encompassing experience. What's more, each textile has a story—or rather, a song—behind it. A great conversation starter at any dinner party you host!
To use different textiles together is another smart way to go. This includes mixing different coloured textiles as well as fabric quality and texture. As seen pictured here, very different textiles can be combined with surprising success and beauty. Be adventurous, but plan your combination and review it before making a final decision.
The theme of 'trans' is predicted for overarching textile trend in 2016. This refers to perpetual movement and transformation, and allows for the merging or blending of various different materials and colours in surprising and innovative ways. This provides you with the ideal opportunity to mix and match different types of textiles, whether it be by colour or texture. The best would be both!
Our last textile trend leads us to the value of comfort. Fuzzy and warm textiles are predicted to reach new heights in popularity from here on in. Think of knitted and woven fabrics in neutral and earthy colours. These types of textiles can easily be juxtaposed against other textile trends with great success in most settings.
This trend also allows for the inclusion of folk decoration and techniques. Thick, chunky knits are very popular lately, and aptly suits the fuzzy and warm theme. This is a style less subjected to precision or refinement, but actually favours imperfect, hand-made items. Maybe this is the perfect opportunity to get your DIY on!