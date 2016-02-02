The Seductive House

In the vibrant city of Mérida, Yucatán we are introduced to an absolute gem of Mexican architecture and design. Taller Estilo Architects have reached new heights with this re-imagining of a colonial residence. Although the original structure has been preserved, both the interior and exterior has been transformed into beautiful modern spaces. It features large open-plan spaces inside with an extravagant courtyard and luxurious pool in the fresh air.

The colonial influence can still be clearly observed in the home's design, but the extraordinary use of colour and different patterns create a contemporary, bohemian atmosphere that is incomparable in style and ambience. Let's not wait another minute to tour this exciting home!