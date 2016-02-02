The Seductive House

In the vibrant city of Mérida, Yucatán we are introduced to an absolute gem of Mexican architecture and design. Taller Estilo Architects have reached new heights with this re-imagining of a colonial residence. Although the original structure has been preserved, both the interior and exterior has been transformed into beautiful modern spaces. It features large open-plan spaces inside with an extravagant courtyard and luxurious pool in the fresh air.
The colonial influence can still be clearly observed in the home's design, but the extraordinary use of colour and different patterns create a contemporary, bohemian atmosphere that is incomparable in style and ambience. Let's not wait another minute to tour this exciting home!
Today we start in the courtyard of the house under inspection, since this is undoubtedly a very special one. Amongst the many interesting areas we will see as we go along in the house, this is arguably the most impressive.
This striking space fills the eyes with diversity and a romantic ambience at first sight. The porch walks right onto the courtyard space, which is paved with jagged, natural stones in evenly spaced sections. The warm lighting used around the area lends a fairy tale-like character to the space and gently complements the natural vegetation.
From this vantage point in the courtyard we can see how impressive the structure of the house really is. The tall walls of concrete meet an exterior wall constructed from rough stones. This difference in texture creates additional visual interest in the outside area.
The porch is covered by a minimalist veranda in dark wood, adding an exotic character to the courtyard.
In the centre of the court we find a simple water fountain to act as focal point and to generate a relaxing atmosphere.
The large windows and French doors are reminiscent of the grandeur of the house's colonial heritage. Beyond that we can see the inviting light of the interior. Let's take a look inside!
Moving inside of the house we can see the impressive open-plan of the entirety of the living areas. We are first greeted by a stylish and simple dining set. The wooden table is a classic that is hard to go wrong with. The matching chairs have long backrests to lead the eye upward in the tall room.
What is striking in this open-plan spaces is the different patterns of the tiles used in each area. All in a geometric style, the colours and particular patterns of the flooring differ just about enough create pleasing contrast while retaining continuity. This is also a clever way to differentiate between the separate
rooms.
At the back, to the right, we can see the kitchen area. It continues the minimalist style introduced to use before, and is delicately complimented by a few boldly-coloured items.
Walking over beneath the elegant arches dividing the large interior hall, we find ourselves in a living room area. The walls are tall and neutral, to attract the attention to the rich tile pattern of the flooring.
The furniture found here is also in a simple, modern style to fit in with the minimalist aesthetic. Colour is used sparingly to make a statement.
The lighting features here is of an exceptional nature, with beautiful metal strips wrapped gracefully about the light bulbs. It provides a notion of movement and fluidity.
As we enter one of the bedrooms of this prodigious house, we can see two of its previous feature elements continued: the patterned tile flooring and colour-blocking. The tile used in this room is once again distinct from all the others, in order to lend the room its own unique character. Here the walls are colour-blocked all-round, with the lower third in a light blue and the rest of the rising wall, as well as the ceiling, a brilliant white. This definitely allows for the expansion of perceived space in the area.
What we also find is an intricate interplay between different patterns, whether it be the geometric tiles, the simple walls, or the delicately patterned textiles, it all bounces off one another to create depth in the room and layers of character.
In the previous picture we had a glimpse of a small adjacent room which functions as a lounge. The space is limited, but it makes for the perfect casual entertainment area.
The back wall is painted a lively mustard yellow, which contrasts lightly with the salmon hue of the walls on either of its sides. This is an example of very effective colour-blocking—a great technique for creating interest whilst keeping things simple. It is certainly also one of the most prevalent home décor trends going around.
The concrete console against the back wall hosts a variety of personalised and decorative items which complement the folkish tile pattern and individualistic ambience.
If you think that this marvellous house has deliver all it could, you are in for a pleasant surprise. We are looking at a luxurious bathroom that extends right into the outdoors. This serene room is divided from the outside only by a transparent glass door and panel. This allows for a lovely view whilst busy with your daily grooming routine.
The blue-washed wall behind the sink and a statement mirror certainly contributed to the calming character of the area.
The opulent bathtub seems to extend through the transparent glass panelling and transform into a garden itself. This allows for a tranquil harmony with nature in a room where it is likely most beneficial and calming.
At last we get out back to find a splendid pool area. The stone paving found in the courtyard first perused is continued here to extend that earthy aesthetic. The pool itself is rectangular with a shallow pond and several concrete plant beds placed perpendicular to it, which creates its own interesting pattern and contrast.
There is a small wooden deck—big enough to accommodate a few leisurely deck chairs for sunbathing of afternoon socialisation. The space is surrounded by abundant trees to centre nature as well as provide privacy.
