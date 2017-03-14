A small, ugly house that's beautiful inside

Here on homify, we are always game for a stylish surprise, which is why we were so extra excited when we stumbled upon today’s homify 360° discovery.
Located in the oldest area of Tavernes De Valldigna, Venezuela, this house didn’t really stand out amongst the crowd, seeing as its façade was rather neglected and outdated. Even though the owners still lived there, they never bothered with any updates – until the dazzling experts Aris and Paco Camus seized control of the situation.
With a modest budget, limited time frame and heaps of talent and creativity, the creative duo kick-started the renovation project, which we are about to share with you right now…
Yes, you may say it – this façade is not the prettiest you’ve ever seen. Nothing here seems very inviting or appealing, but bear in mind that this is what the façade looked like before the makeover started.
In order for these homeowners (and us) to call their living spaces “elegant”, a major renovation was on the cards. And even though light touch-ups were added to the façade, it’s the interior spaces that got really zhooshed up…
How’s this for a surprising look? As one of the first rooms one sees when entering the house, this living room channels so much elegant style!
A dark hue was chosen to adorn the walls, allowing the brighter floors and furniture to become more prominent.
Delightful detail is ensured by having the ceiling alternate between wooden beams and crisp-white concrete. And to keep a cluttered look at bay, the designers made use of glass dividers to beautifully enhance the elegant feel of the interiors.
The dining area is comprised of a six-seater dining set that blends in brilliantly with the rest of the neutral-hued elements. Using silvery pieces against these jewel-toned elements makes the home look like a treasure trove of precious stones.
What is any beautiful home without its heart? This kitchen also takes on a very classy approach to style, with glass dividers to separate the cooking- and dining areas from each other.
And we just love the inclusion of the glossy surfaces, which go a long way in making the entire kitchen seem clean and energising.
This little home office opted for a view, as it is located in a corner on the top floor overlooking the rooms below.
Notice how white hues and glossy surfaces, similar to the kitchen, create a glowing ambience.
It’s quite daring to bring in a lot of dark colours to a bedroom. However, when paired with the right amount of whites/paler hues, the results can be quite chic.
The closets for this particular bedroom use mirror cladding that contributes to visual spaciousness. And we need to shout “bravo” due to the designers’ choice to include dimmers with the lighting – perfect for unwinding or setting the mood.
The bathroom also remains quite faithful to the interior colour palette, made up of a monochrome-like combination of darks and lights. However, it is its minimalist style that we are most interested in, and how it manages to flaunt a stylish and functional look without going overboard via furniture and décor pieces.
Clean, stylish and simple.
One more look before we conclude our tour, and for this one we go back outside – but this time, to the back yard, where a fantastic pool has been added to the Mediterranean-style garden.
By using brick, terracotta and stone touches, this backyard paradise breaks away from the interiors’ dark theme, perfectly exuding a summer vibe for any pool-side occasion.
