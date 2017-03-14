A small, ugly house that's beautiful inside

Here on homify, we are always game for a stylish surprise, which is why we were so extra excited when we stumbled upon today’s homify 360° discovery.

Located in the oldest area of Tavernes De Valldigna, Venezuela, this house didn’t really stand out amongst the crowd, seeing as its façade was rather neglected and outdated. Even though the owners still lived there, they never bothered with any updates – until the dazzling experts Aris and Paco Camus seized control of the situation.

With a modest budget, limited time frame and heaps of talent and creativity, the creative duo kick-started the renovation project, which we are about to share with you right now…