The family home with perfect outdoor spaces

We all know the importance of outdoor spaces, not only in keeping them well maintained and neat to enhance the house’s exterior look, but also allowing outside areas to merge with indoor spaces. Yes, whether it’s opening a window or sliding aside a glass door, a little bit of fresh air and garden views is important and necessary every now and again, especially when it comes to a country with such high temperatures as South Africa.
That is why we think today’s homify 360° discovery might just be the perfect home for you – as it opens up beautifully onto the surroundings, which happens to be a perfectly crafted garden and lawn.
Let’s take a look!
How charming is this look? Flaunting a vision that is part classic and part country, the façade looks most inviting. Of course this also has to do with the fact that the majority of its side surfaces are made from crystal-clear glass, allowing us to get a great glimpse of what’s going on inside.
Remember what we said about fresh air? Well, this house has no qualms about that. See how stunningly those folding glass doors zig-zag to the side to allow the interiors to become one with the outdoor spaces.
Even though this particular house is situated in Germany, it can very well pass for a residential structure located locally in, say, Pretoria or Cape Town.
Look how stunningly this room, which turns out to be a dining- and bar area, opens up to the outdoors once those glass doors are pulled aside. That means the socialising can continue without missing a beat, regardless of what the rain clouds have in store!
Of course any exterior window or door needs to be closed at some point, especially in terms of privacy or safety. And with the mere push of a button, these fantastic glass doors slide back into place to separate the interiors from the outside surroundings.
Notice the fantastic combination of materials that have been used for the façade: timber panelling, exposed brick in a rusty red hue, wooden planks in a much warmer colour for the decking, and raw stone that adorns the security wall on the side. And then we don’t even mention the beauty that is the perfectly green and fresh garden.
A picture-perfect setting for some exterior socialising!
Before we conclude our tour, we take one last look at the façade and how it lights up at night via the exterior lighting fixtures, casting a soft glow against those exposed brick walls. And thanks to the interior artificial lights, we still enjoy a beautiful view of the furniture and décor inside the house.
