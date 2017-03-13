The beautiful wooden house

Today on homify 360°, we delve into a house which delightfully marries the indoors with the outdoors. Yes, because how often do we feel cramped in inside our homes, or wish we could just open more than a simple little window or door somewhere to let in more light? Well, this house (and its inhabitants) has no qualms about that!

Made predominantly out of wood, aluminium and glass, this delightful structure sits on a large block of land, surrounded by a fresh, green and vibrant landscape. In fact, it looks just like a modern country cabin when seen from the outside.

But of course the interior spaces are also brag-worthy, treating us to spacious and sunny layouts with plenty of character.

Let’s take a look!