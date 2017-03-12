Modern kitchen design ideas

Designing your ideal kitchen doesn’t need to be difficult and frustrating, in fact, it can be the perfect way to create that culinary dream you’ve always imagined. However, it is vital to consider all the features of modernity while maximising space, something that a U-shaped kitchen will no doubt ensure.
In the feature today, we consider 9 super smart kitchens that are not only stylish, but also practical, with space and functionality being the major design factor. Interested? Well, continue reading for tips and tricks by our professionals, allowing you to introduce this style into your kitchen revamp.
The U-shaped design allows you to take full advantage of your kitchen and fits perfectly into all corners of a petite layout, maintaining storage and workspace.
This may be a simple modern all-white design, but its sleek appliances and bold splashback are a statement making feature.
It is essential to take the dimensions into consideration when planning your design, especially if you have an open plan kitchen.
When natural light and fresh air are a feature in your kitchen, it will be a lot more comfortable during those marathon cooking sessions. This design is classic and tasteful, while the marble surface is an excellent choice.
Just because you like the idea of a U-shaped design, doesn't mean that you need to opt for the ordinary. Go for something curvy and your kitchen will be eye-catching.
The small kitchen is pretty perfect, from the minimalist all-white cabinets and walls to the pop of colour from the statement making stools. It's brilliant from all angles with storage placed in the best corners.
Wooden doors, marble counters, white walls and stainless steel appliances make this beautiful kitchen one to admire for its spacious layout and luxurious atmosphere.
A gorgeous mosaic splashback is an awesome way to introduce texture and colour to this otherwise average monochrome kitchen and with double storage, you'll never run out of space.
Our final U-shaped kitchen is decorated in black and white with an interesting mosaic wall adding colour to the simple design. Are you guilty of these 12 common kitchen design mistakes?