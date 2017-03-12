Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern kitchen design ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Small U Shaped Kitchen , Elan Kitchens Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen White
Designing your ideal kitchen doesn’t need to be difficult and frustrating, in fact, it can be the perfect way to create that culinary dream you’ve always imagined. However, it is vital to consider all the features of modernity while maximising space, something that a U-shaped kitchen will no doubt ensure.

In the feature today, we consider 9 super smart kitchens that are not only stylish, but also practical, with space and functionality being the major design factor. Interested? Well, continue reading for tips and tricks by our professionals, allowing you to introduce this style into your kitchen revamp.

1. Traditional touch

Villa de lujo en Málaga con toques tropicales, Per Hansen Per Hansen Kitchen
Per Hansen

The U-shaped design allows you to take full advantage of your kitchen and fits perfectly into all corners of a petite layout, maintaining storage and workspace.

2. A modern angle

Cocina La Rioja, Toren Cocinas Toren Cocinas Modern kitchen
Toren Cocinas

This may be a simple modern all-white design, but its sleek appliances and bold splashback are a statement making feature.

3. Delimit space

homify Modern kitchen Solid Wood Brown
homify

It is essential to take the dimensions into consideration when planning your design, especially if you have an open plan kitchen.

4. Fresh

homify Modern kitchen
homify

When natural light and fresh air are a feature in your kitchen, it will be a lot more comfortable during those marathon cooking sessions. This design is classic and tasteful, while the marble surface is an excellent choice.

5. Originality

Cocinas, Exdema Antares C.A Exdema Antares C.A Modern kitchen
Exdema Antares C.A

Just because you like the idea of a U-shaped design, doesn't mean that you need to opt for the ordinary. Go for something curvy and your kitchen will be eye-catching.

6. Wonderful white

Small U Shaped Kitchen Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen White modern kitchen,small kitchens,kitchen space,white kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen diner,modern apartment,u shape kitchens,white kitchen
Elan Kitchens

Small U Shaped Kitchen

The small kitchen is pretty perfect, from the minimalist all-white cabinets and walls to the pop of colour from the statement making stools. It's brilliant from all angles with storage placed in the best corners.

7. Contrasts

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen Granite Black
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

Wooden doors, marble counters, white walls and stainless steel appliances make this beautiful kitchen one to admire for its spacious layout and luxurious atmosphere.

8. Textured mosaic

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern kitchen
Allied Interiors

A gorgeous mosaic splashback is an awesome way to introduce texture and colour to this otherwise average monochrome kitchen and with double storage, you'll never run out of space.

9. Different and daring

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern kitchen
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

Our final U-shaped kitchen is decorated in black and white with an interesting mosaic wall adding colour to the simple design. Are you guilty of these 12 common kitchen design mistakes?

Which U-shaped kitchen design is best for your home?

