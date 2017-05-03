DIY pool ideas for small spaces

Building your own swimming pool is not easy, but it can be achieved with a bit of home improvement spirit!

Swimming pools are essential in a hot and humid climate, but just because your garden or backyard is small, doesn't mean you should be limited to visiting a public pool. In this homify feature, our professionals considered the 13 most stylish pools that would be the perfect feature in a petite garden.

There's no need to brave the summer sun without relief anymore and if you aren't quite there with the budget yet, then it may be time to begin saving for a pool in time for the next summer. Interested? Well, let's see if there's something to suit your home today!