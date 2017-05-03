Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

DIY pool ideas for small spaces

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Loading admin actions …

Building your own swimming pool is not easy, but it can be achieved with a bit of home improvement spirit!

Swimming pools are essential in a hot and humid climate, but just because your garden or backyard is small, doesn't mean you should be limited to visiting a public pool. In this homify feature, our professionals considered the 13 most stylish pools that would be the perfect feature in a petite garden. 

There's no need to brave the summer sun without relief anymore and if you aren't quite there with the budget yet, then it may be time to begin saving for a pool in time for the next summer. Interested? Well, let's see if there's something to suit your home today!

1. Keep it quaint

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

Beautiful blue pool… check, deck chairs… check and of course some greenery. What else could you possibly need on that lazy Sunday under the sun?

2. Wall decor

Reciclaje de un jardín con pileta descuidado, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Pool
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

Go for textured walls and simple potted plants to decorate your small pool in style.

3. Surrounded by lawn

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

So you don't have much space to set up your deck chair at the side of the pool, there's no good reason why it cannot be inside the pool instead?

4. Rooftop party

ARCADIA 3, Arcadia Arquitectura Arcadia Arquitectura Pool
Arcadia Arquitectura

Arcadia Arquitectura
Arcadia Arquitectura
Arcadia Arquitectura

Add drama to your rooftop with a stunning swimming pool and fountain.

5. Chic

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

The water feature and garden element makes this garden one to admire.

6. Splash it

Piletas de hormigón, Piletas Crisci Piletas Crisci Pool
Piletas Crisci

Piletas de hormigón

Piletas Crisci
Piletas Crisci
Piletas Crisci

A splash pool and hot tub side by side means you can enjoy the temperatures as needed regardless of the weather.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dusky swim

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Enjoy an evening dip under the moonlight.

8. Minimalist

ML House, JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia Pool
JPS Atelier—Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia

JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia
JPS Atelier—Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia
JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia

Make your pool area easier to clean and maintain without a lawn or garden.

9. Glass fence

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

A glass fence is a great way to keep the kids and pets out of the pool without supervision, while not obstructing the view either.

10. The terrace

Residência Barra da Tijuca, AR Arquitetura & Interiores AR Arquitetura & Interiores Pool
AR Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Residência Barra da Tijuca

AR Arquitetura & Interiores
AR Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
AR Arquitetura & Interiores

Your home will be the centre of entertainment with a gorgeous wooden deck.

11. View from the top

Reportaje Fotógrafico Proyecto en Barcelona, Guillem Vergés Guillem Vergés Pool
Guillem Vergés

Guillem Vergés
Guillem Vergés
Guillem Vergés

Opt for a sapphire blue pool, the effect will be eye-catching.

12. In the corner

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

It may be cute, but it's just as effective on a sweltering summer day.

13. Jets and things

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

A water feature and jets on either side will soothe your skin from sunburn. How about these 6 small gardens that got a pool added (and they look amazing!)?

New this week: 11 low-cost but beautiful kitchens
Are you considering adding a pool to your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks