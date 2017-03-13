The modern high-tech house

Our homify 360° discovery for today is rather special. Because instead of focusing on an extension that afforded a house more space, or a beautiful abode with breathtaking views, this one flaunts some pretty amazing window-, door- and glass technology that is allowing homeowners to have the best of both worlds – that is, inside and outside.

Designed and constructed by Sunflex Aluminiumsysteme GMBH, these innovative folding glass doors act as a removable barrier between interior areas and exterior spaces. At the mere push of a button, they open up fully, transforming a closed-off and warm space into a bright and open area that can partake in the fresh air of the surroundings. And even while closed, they allow a room to be flooded with as much natural light and warmth as possible. So, the question becomes: would these unique and modern doors/windows be the perfect addition for living rooms, sun rooms, patio spaces, just about every interior that needs to be opened up every now and again? You’d better believe it!