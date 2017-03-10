Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 entrances to South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Borstlap, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Loading admin actions …

The entrance is the first glimpse your guests get into your home, which means it is vital for this space to be chic and welcoming with classic detail, trendy appeal and modern elements adding to the decor. In this feature, we visit 13 awesome houses for ideas on enhancing an entrance with attractive and chic design in mind. 

The professionals at homify considered contemporary design, old fashioned charm and of course proudly South African aspects in the architecture of these facades, something that we cannot wait to inspire you with so your home will be fantastic and captivating on all fronts.

1. Apartment complex

Menlo Gate, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

Menlo Gate

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Just because you live in an apartment, doesn't mean you should forget about an attractive exterior, this doorway is decorated simply with a potted plant as an attractive feature.

2. Stone story

Casa Condomínio Quintas do Morro - Nova Lima (MG), Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas Eclectic style windows & doors
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas

Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas

There's nothing like textured walls to include rusticity to your entrance and with an eye-catching red door, it's nothing less than fabulous.

3. House on the hill

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Minimalist house
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Building your dream house means taking the landscape into consideration too, and with this spacious modern home, there seems to be nothing left behind.

4. Wooden and well-lit

RJH, Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

The choice of the door is just as important as whether there is a garden, stairs or wall decorating an entrance. Wood is a perfect option for its durability, easy to maintain and class.

5. With windows

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style houses
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Let the light shine into your hallway by incorporating floor to ceiling windows.

6. Leading the way

TODO PARA LA DECORACIÓN EN PIEDRA /MÁRMOL, D&L Stonedel D&L Stonedel Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
D&amp;L Stonedel

D&L Stonedel
D&amp;L Stonedel
D&L Stonedel

A staircase at the entrance can be enhanced by textured walls, a charming, neutral colour scheme and of course beautiful blooms.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The plant pots

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Include twin potted plants at your doorway for a home inspired by the tropics.

8. Into the garden

House Borstlap, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Borstlap

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

A living room that opens onto the garden will be fresh and comfortable throughout the day.

9. Choose your shade

Casa SLV, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Wooden doors are available in a variety of shades, from the ultra-minimalist Scandinavian to the sultry darker option. But how about a shade of caramel for a cosy and inviting effect?

10. On the wall

Jardines Verticales, HUICHOL HUICHOL Modern houses
HUICHOL

HUICHOL
HUICHOL
HUICHOL

Bring a vibrancy to your walls with a vertical garden and your home will look different almost every day of the year.

11. Archway elegance

CASA AMARILLA / YELLOW HOUSE , SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Single family home Bricks Yellow
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

An amazing archway is attractive and authentic, especially if the entrance resonates decor from the years gone by.

12. Colonial charm

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style house Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

A large black doorway against an all-white structure is definitely awesome.

13. Gleaming glass

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses Grey
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Glass doors are essential to create a brighter ambiance, there's no better way to let the light shine out! Now how about these 6 Cape Town prefabs to consider if you want an affordable home?

The sleek and stylish Pretoria home
How have you enhanced your entrance?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks