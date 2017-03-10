13 entrances to South African homes

The entrance is the first glimpse your guests get into your home, which means it is vital for this space to be chic and welcoming with classic detail, trendy appeal and modern elements adding to the decor. In this feature, we visit 13 awesome houses for ideas on enhancing an entrance with attractive and chic design in mind.
The professionals at homify considered contemporary design, old fashioned charm and of course proudly South African aspects in the architecture of these facades, something that we cannot wait to inspire you with so your home will be fantastic and captivating on all fronts.
Just because you live in an apartment, doesn't mean you should forget about an attractive exterior, this doorway is decorated simply with a potted plant as an attractive feature.
There's nothing like textured walls to include rusticity to your entrance and with an eye-catching red door, it's nothing less than fabulous.
Building your dream house means taking the landscape into consideration too, and with this spacious modern home, there seems to be nothing left behind.
The choice of the door is just as important as whether there is a garden, stairs or wall decorating an entrance. Wood is a perfect option for its durability, easy to maintain and class.
Let the light shine into your hallway by incorporating floor to ceiling windows.
A staircase at the entrance can be enhanced by textured walls, a charming, neutral colour scheme and of course beautiful blooms.
Include twin potted plants at your doorway for a home inspired by the tropics.
A living room that opens onto the garden will be fresh and comfortable throughout the day.
Wooden doors are available in a variety of shades, from the ultra-minimalist Scandinavian to the sultry darker option. But how about a shade of caramel for a cosy and inviting effect?
Bring a vibrancy to your walls with a vertical garden and your home will look different almost every day of the year.
An amazing archway is attractive and authentic, especially if the entrance resonates decor from the years gone by.
A large black doorway against an all-white structure is definitely awesome.
Glass doors are essential to create a brighter ambiance, there's no better way to let the light shine out!