The Stunning Summer Home from Humble Beginnings

The hustling and bustling urban atmosphere is, when compared to the entire stretch of time, a relatively new occurrence. Brazil became an urban country only during the second half of the 20th century, when the city population exceeded the rural inhabitants. This led to the countryside becoming the less popular option as an environment to set up home.

However, the rural landscape continues to play a key role due to farming. And lately, a lot of people seem to be flocking back to the countryside (even if only for the occasional getaway) in search of a quiet and serene atmosphere, and to get back in touch with nature.

Today on homify 360°, we discover a project with an amazing back story. Located in Alcácer do Sal in Portugal, this is a revamp by architectural professionals Atelier Data of an old rural barn transformed into a spectacular summer residence. This space which used to house horses now serves as a charming holiday retreat!