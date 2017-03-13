6 kitchens you can learn a thing or two from

One of the most popular designs in the kitchen at the moment is an L-shape. It is characterised be clean lines and a versatile style, allowing a kitchen to adjust to any house, not matter how small or big.

Kitchen islands are also very popular in modern homes, turning a cooking area into a U-shape straight away.

There are so many different styles and types of kitchens at the moment, which create very functional and stylish environments.

This is why today on homify, we've put together 6 models of kitchens, made up of different designs and shapes. These will inspire you as well as show you how many different options exist!

Shall we take a look?