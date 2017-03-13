Kitchens are an integral part of the home. It's where we cook, pouring love into lunches for our children or dinners for our families. It's also where we have more casual chats with family and friends over glasses of wine or cups of coffee. This is the space where we bake birthday cakes, prepare meat for a family braai or teach our children how to boil their first egg.

To say that the kitchen is the heart and soul of the home is an understatement.

This is why it's so important that this area is not only functional but aesthetically-pleasing and comfortable too. It should be an area that you want to spend time in!

There are some common mistakes, however, that we are all guilty of when it comes to the kitchen. These can hinder the functionality and visual beauty of the space.

Not to fear, however! Today on homify, we've put together 13 common kitchen decoration mistakes that will teach you how to improve your kitchen space.