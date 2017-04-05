How to be a great AirBnB host

Deciding on renting out your property for short term use may be a good idea to earn some extra money off your home. More and more holiday makers are making use of the AirBnB as an option for planning their vacations at excellent locations but on a tight budget. So if you have a home that is in a sought after neighbourhood in a major city or even a quiet little town, considering to showcase your living space on AirBnB while you are on your own little holiday, may be a great idea.

But before you get started in the AirBnB process, it is important to first get your home ready for guests by checking out the plumbing, lighting, electricity and any leaks that your home may have. It is integral to ensure that these issues are sorted out by a professional so your guests will not have any problems during their stay. Also consider the details such as making the home look comfortable, stylish and relaxing. Including some personal touches such as guest towels in the bathroom, soap and shower gel for that holiday home feel. Small details will create the perfect space and get you rave reviews at the same time!