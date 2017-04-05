How to be a great AirBnB host

Deciding on renting out your property for short term use may be a good idea to earn some extra money off your home. More and more holiday makers are making use of the AirBnB as an option for planning their vacations at excellent locations but on a tight budget. So if you have a home that is in a sought after neighbourhood in a major city or even a quiet little town, considering to showcase your living space on AirBnB while you are on your own little holiday, may be a great idea.
But before you get started in the AirBnB process, it is important to first get your home ready for guests by checking out the plumbing, lighting, electricity and any leaks that your home may have. It is integral to ensure that these issues are sorted out by a professional so your guests will not have any problems during their stay. Also consider the details such as making the home look comfortable, stylish and relaxing. Including some personal touches such as guest towels in the bathroom, soap and shower gel for that holiday home feel. Small details will create the perfect space and get you rave reviews at the same time!
A visibly clean home is obviously the first step to creating an elegant AirBnB rental. No one wants to sleep over in a space that has dirty dishes and sticky floors, not to mention unsanitary towels and bedding. The best way to ensure that your home is up to world class standards is to imagine the best hotel experience you have ever had and try to mimic the details. You may not be able to ensure that there is housekeeping to clean up every day or even room service, but at least have the home cleaned pretty well before the guests are expected to arrive.
Taking a clean home to the next level will be easy if you have a dedicated storage space for items used within the home, the storage may be for cleaning products, bedding or even groceries, but an uncluttered approach to living is the first step to creating a seemingly cleaner home. Most people will make sure that they clean up after themselves daily. Alternatively, get a cleaning company in daily and charge the renter for the service.
One of the worst things a renter can experience in a home is electricity that is dodgy, so if there are any power surges or broken plugs in you home, the best thing to do is get an electrician in to have a look at the situation and properly assess anything that needs fixing, whether it be something simple like an electricity socket that isn't working properly or something a little more complex like to much current being drawn when the kettle and toaster are on at the same time, it may be an issue for your renter.
Also don't forget to have a look at and fix any steps that are out of place on your stairs, any unstable balustrades or kitchen cupboards that have the potential to fall off their hinges at a moments notice. Think about the legal implications of having broken fixtures in your home and ensure that these details are taken care of prior to your first guest arriving.
Enough fresh towels are integral to making your guest feel comfortable, but aside from ensuring that the towels are fresh, also look at the sizes of towels to include. Towels are no joke, the quality is just as important as the size. The better the quality of the towels, the longer they will last… which could potentially be years depending on the manner in which they are used and washed.
It is also a great idea to include many towels in different sizes to your guest collection. A bath sheet is a lot larger than just a bath towel, and the guest towel and hand towel are also much smaller than the bath variety. But having enough towels placed for their purpose shows that attention to detail which guests admire. How about including a heated towel rail into your bathroom area? This will dry used bath towels and hand towels which can then be used again the next day!
Then there are creative storage ideas, such as this one by Die Tischlerei Hauschildt, to think about!
Fresh bedding in a bedroom is more than just clean and pleasant smelling bed linens, it is also about making a room look welcoming and comfortable to any guest. It means including the finer details of elegance and beauty to make the sleeping quarters relaxing and quite literally a place to sleep in peace.
By using softer tones and a neutral palette in the bedroom through pleasant and comfy additions such as rugs, soft and luxurious blankets and desirable lighting, the room will be quite a stunning addition to the home. Including in a few extra details such as comfortable illumination adds a finishing touch for a more intimate ambience.
How about including a TV here too? This will go a long way in adding value to the bedroom space, and with natural lighting throughout the day, the bedroom will be truly fascinating.
Including extra blankets in the home is a must for any potential AirBnB situation, but having enough blankets carefully stored away is perfect in creating a comfortable guest situation. Weather may change suddenly and then guests may realise that they need extra warmth.
So more blankets will ensure that guests do not complain about the lack thereof. A guest may decide that watching TV on the couch may be a bit more comfortable with some extra warmth, instead of taking a blanket from the bed, they might as well get one out of the cupboard.
Ensuring that the blankets are clean for every new guest is just as important, so provide enough blankets that are carefully stored away is just a precaution as a just in case scenario. Or if anything happens to be spilled on the bed, at least there is a spare blanket.
Detailed instructions for the guests is highly important. But using a fun and functional instructional area such as a vibrantly decorated chalkboard painted wall such as this, will make a cool addition to your home. Instructions to include on your fabulous chalkboard wall is anything from where things are stored within a home to important contact numbers and places of interest that they may want to visit if they are not local to the area.
Emergency contacts for the complex, security or local paramedics is important to include on the agenda, while fun places of interest of places to visit will show the guest that the host has gone above and beyond to ensure that the guest is safe and having fun.
A funky chalkboard will add that personal touch to a home and make the guest feel more welcome so they can enjoy the AirBnB experience that much more!