How to enhance your home’s layout

Room dividers (or screens) come in a collection of sizes, styles and designs perfect for any house – from Asian-style rice paper screens to sleek and gleaming folding screens. And not only do they add an excellent décor element to your room (and home), they also bring in other benefits:

• Zone-creator: Want to use one room for multiple purposes (say, a study/work station in your bedroom)? Section off your office area by surrounding your desk with a divider screen. Blocking the view of your work space from your bed will make for more peaceful slumbering, and also minimizes the distractions for a more productive work area.

• Privacy partner: Use a room divider to block off a particular area from view (for example, a concealed dressing space). This is a great element for that guest room, as it adds a feeling of security.

• Clutter, be gone: Add a room divider that accents the look and style of your space, and place storage and organisation elements behind it (such as laundry hampers).

• Decorative: Why not add a room divider as a pure décor element? Place one against a blank wall in your living room to add the look of unique texture, or unfold one behind your bed for a unique headboard. Be creative!

