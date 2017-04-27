Home insurance: your easy to understand guide

Buying a house is a big deal—probably one of the biggest deals that you'll have make in your life. Not only is it a huge investment but it is a costly one packed with strategic decisions, hidden expenses and often, a loan.

Owning a home is one of the most incredible experiences, however. It's a place for your family to live, love and grow and a space where everything is your own. You can build a deck, paint the walls whatever colour you want and drill a thousand holes in the wall, if you really want. It's yours.

When laying out such a large amount of money and investing in something as momentous as a house, you want to make sure that you're insured. This isn't always as simple as it seems.

Follow us on an insider's walk-through guide of home insurance so that you gain a little bit of understanding of every aspect before you go about insuring your own home.