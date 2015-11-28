The Sound Of Music House

This magical home that takes in the sights and sounds of the surrounding atmosphere so elegantly and effortlessly adds to the beautiful setting of this peaceful and natural landscape in a fantastic way, looking like a modern cottage in the hills.

The addition of the glass walls and exposed wooden panels further accentuates the charming exterior aspects of the home, creating a reflection of the environment on the glass and allowing for natural sunlight to flow through the large windows and glass doors throughout the day.

The never ending greenery of the surrounding environment adds to the beauty of this home, creating a fascinating setting of elegance, charm and almost rustic country living, but with a twist. This home will be a marvellous sight regardless of whether you are admiring it from the inside or the outside. And it will definitely make the perfect home away from home for those long weekends!