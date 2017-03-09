The Johannesburg home with sophisticated flair

Today, we are going to visit Johannesburg where design professionals Stena Architects have built a beautiful 2116 square metre house on a private plot in Green Park Estate.

Nicknamed House Ali, this house is characterised by clean lines, a simple design and glazing on the northern and southern facades.

As we explore this home, you will see how the designers have managed to mould the architecture around the beautiful views as well as the natural light. Yet they still have managed to maintain private areas, despite the flawless integration of interior and exterior spaces.