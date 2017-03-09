The Johannesburg home with sophisticated flair

Today, we are going to visit Johannesburg where design professionals Stena Architects have built a beautiful 2116 square metre house on a private plot in Green Park Estate.
Nicknamed House Ali, this house is characterised by clean lines, a simple design and glazing on the northern and southern facades.
As we explore this home, you will see how the designers have managed to mould the architecture around the beautiful views as well as the natural light. Yet they still have managed to maintain private areas, despite the flawless integration of interior and exterior spaces.
Follow us as we see just how
lekker local architecture is!
From the front of the home, we can see just how magnificent and modern it is with its flat roof, clean lines and expansive size.
The facade is predominantly made of glass, creating that beautiful transparent barrier between interior and exterior spaces. In this image, we can see how it faces the light, allowing the home to obtain as much natural sunshine as possible.
Wooden slats enhance the facade, while providing the interior spaces with a little bit of privacy where relevant. The wood also softens the glass design.
On the left of the house, there are garages, which keep cars, bicycles and other outdoor equipment neatly stored away and protected from the weather. A garage is a wonderful addition to any home.
If we look at the home in all its glory from a wide angle, we can see how the facade is made up of different tones, textures and materials. The glass and wood work in harmony with the darker grey tiles and the soft, beige walls.
We can also really get a sense of how big this home is from this image. The designers have played with layers, volumes and shapes to create a beautiful and impressive piece of architecture.
What is very striking, completing the exterior look and feel, is the garden. The garden enhances the modern and edgy building with its beautiful flowers, manicured lawns and strategically placed plants.
Remember that your front garden plays a huge role in the exterior design of a home!
In this image, we come across the swimming pool and gym area where we can see the beautiful flow between interior and exterior spaces.
The swimming pool features a spacious gap, which allows for views of the garden and river beyond the house. The glass walls that encase the gym ensure that members of the family feel like they are outdoors, while the water adds a sense of tranquility.
The contemporary swimming pool features concrete stepping stones across it, allowing family and friends to make their way from one side to the other easily. It looks fabulous too!
Do you see how the surrounds have been incorporated into the design, with the architects ensuring that each area of the home has access to the views?
From this angle, we can see just how sophisticated and cutting edge the outdoor area is.
We can see the swimming pool and the stepping stones, which we examined in the previous image, but we can also see the beautiful terrace spaces that are integrated into the exterior design.
The furniture for these outdoor spaces have been carefully chosen, adding style as well as functionality to the area. Don't you love the fire pit, which will allow this area to become a warm and cosy spot in the evenings?
Floating stairs lead family and friends to the indoor of the house, while adding to the style and beauty of the home. Do you see how functionality and design can work hand in hand?
This home is a marvelous example of just how much potential exists when it comes to local architecture.