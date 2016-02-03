The Most Desirable House on the Street

homify 360° journeys all the way to Mexico to take a look at a small yet stylish modern creation. Designed by Fc3 Architects, this compact little structure is not just home to a family of four, but is also a residence that shows off a major majestic style.

The house started off as a bit of a head scratcher – design an example of modern architectural elegance on a plot of no more than 11 metres in length. Well, what started as a challenge ended up as a sophisticated space that boasts some chic interiors, glamorous finishings, and an overall residence that is pure perfection for its inhabitants. What this little creation lacks in size it more than makes up for in style.

Let’s take a closer look…