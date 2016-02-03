Your browser is out-of-date.

The Most Desirable House on the Street

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura
homify 360° journeys all the way to Mexico to take a look at a small yet stylish modern creation. Designed by Fc3 Architects, this compact little structure is not just home to a family of four, but is also a residence that shows off a major majestic style. 

The house started off as a bit of a head scratcher – design an example of modern architectural elegance on a plot of no more than 11 metres in length. Well, what started as a challenge ended up as a sophisticated space that boasts some chic interiors, glamorous finishings, and an overall residence that is pure perfection for its inhabitants. What this little creation lacks in size it more than makes up for in style. 

Let’s take a closer look…

A chic façade

Even though we’ve been told the space is small, we’re still greeted by a tall, proud exterior. We’re just in time to catch the façade lighting illuminate the structure with a warm glow as dusk begins to approach.  

A covered parking area parking presents sufficient room for two cars. Separating the car park from the front door is an elegantly portrayed granite wall structure, which becomes a leading design element of the facade. Above the parking space, we see a horizontal linear finishing ventilating (and protecting) a small balcony. 

A few steps take us from the sidewalk to the front door, lightly illuminated by soft splashes of ground lighting.

Tastefully compact

Entering the lobby, we find an open space laid out in a light, creamy colour tone. A minimum amount of textures come into play, further enhancing the limited legroom. 

Veined marble stairs lead to the second floor, while continuing straight ahead takes us to the open-plan living room. Although it’s a small space, the clever layout and stylish interior ensure that it feels anything but cramped. 

From one stylish entrance hall to some others, take a look at more inspiration when it comes to making a first impression with your corridor, hallway and stairs.

Some stylish stairs

The staircase is much more than just an ascension to the next floor; it is also a structural decorative element. Despite its small size, it has a definite presence: its marble texture, chic structure, and reflective glass railing make for a subtle go-to point between the private and social areas of the house.

A neat little niche has been carved into the wall, delicately forming a storage area for some décor and miscellaneous items (like cell phone, keys, etc.). 

A staircase doesn't have to be just a connection between floors! See these: Inventive Ways To Use That Wasted Space Under Your Stairs.

Warm and friendly

The living room, marked by a glowing ambience of comfort and style. Here is where the social space begins, which also encompasses the dining room. Forming the backdrop of the living room are some spacious windows, bringing in views of delicate foliage and the private courtyard, and increasing the feeling of roominess. 

The furniture plays along with the neutral palette of the interiors, and adds a soft, curved feeling to this socialising area. Splashes of hot red and sunny yellow ensure a friendly ambience. 

Working with limited space and also succeeding in adding a private garden and terrace is certainly a task well completed.

​Where industrial meets modern

We discover a stylish little kitchen sporting a chic and modern finishing. Hinting every so lightly at an industrial style (notice the brick-like finishing of the main wall), this culinary corner is well suited to a family of four’s daily cooking requirements. 

Black wooden cabinets bring in some dark elegance, and are neatly offset by the gleaming stainless steel countertops and appliances. Elementary colours jump out for some attention in the form of decor and utensils, yet it is the fiery red hues that take first place.

Pure modern dreams

Up the stairs and we have located a bedroom – sporting a delicate contrast of dark and white, yet brought together by a marvellously modern finishing. 

A clean lined design dominates the bedroom, with a soft curve of the headboard thrown in for some good measure. No overly decorations or furnishings here, as it is a calm and serene space reserved for resting and privacy. 

Dark wooden closets adorn the one wall, providing comfortable storage space, as well as a niche superbly designed for some décor, or even a flat screen for movie nights.

Al fresco evenings

We end our trip with the garden and rear terrace. A small cube of grass and vegetation breaks the modern wooden floor (ideal for an exterior dining set) that brings a delightfully earthy tone to this outside space. 

Small flickers of lighting beam up (and down) in this space, ensuring sufficient lamination for an al fresco picnic while catching up on some family gossip and stargazing. 

Horizontal beams guard over the terrace and add a soft rustic feel without managing to lose the modern sensation that is an ever-present character in this house.

The House of Simple Sophistication
A perfect example of how limited space can still be a chic and stylish home. What are your thoughts? 

