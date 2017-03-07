38 of the most original bed headboards ever

Sometimes on homify, we talk about rooms or houses in general, but today we are going to focus on something quite specific!

We are going to explore the bedroom, but more specifically the headboards above the bed. These may be features that are sometimes overlooked, but they can have a huge impact. A headboard can change the whole look and feel of a bedroom space. It can also create a stylish, modern and sophisticated design subtly. It's also a functional addition to the space!

In order to teach you how you can make a unique bedroom, we have put together 38 original ideas that will inspire you to transform your bedroom. What's more is that most of these are cost-effective.

Take a chance and see what works for you!