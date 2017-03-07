Your browser is out-of-date.

38 of the most original bed headboards ever

Leigh Leigh
MORADIA ALENTEJO, Artica by CSS Artica by CSS Modern style bedroom
Sometimes on homify, we talk about rooms or houses in general, but today we are going to focus on something quite specific!

We are going to explore the bedroom, but more specifically the headboards above the bed. These may be features that are sometimes overlooked, but they can have a huge impact. A headboard can change the whole look and feel of a bedroom space. It can also create a stylish, modern and sophisticated design subtly. It's also a functional addition to the space!

In order to teach you how you can make a unique bedroom, we have put together 38 original ideas that will inspire you to transform your bedroom. What's more is that most of these are cost-effective.

Take a chance and see what works for you!

1. With numbers

Casa para estudantes, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

2. With old doors

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

3. With wooden slats

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

4. Wall with flashy wallpaper

Moradia 20 Algarve, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Modern style bedroom Multicolored
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

5. Headboard with a beautiful light

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. In wood with reading lights

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Overlooking the mountains, but the city is above the bed

40 Fotos de uma casa brutal _ Quinta do Arnado, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

8. High headboard with a white cushion

Apartamento no Porto, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

9. For the creatives who love the sun

Apartamento no Porto, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

10. Very simple, just frames

50s Apartment (Serviced) - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Eclectic style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

50s Apartment (Serviced)—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

11. Full and empty storage with decor

NiceWay Cascais Hostel - Life Bedroom - Cascais, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Commercial spaces Hotels
MUDA Home Design

NiceWay Cascais Hostel—Life Bedroom—Cascais

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

12. Two types of materials that make up shelves

MORADIA ALENTEJO, Artica by CSS Artica by CSS Modern style bedroom
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

13. Indigo blue creates a mysterious room

Apartamento São Sebastião, Artica by CSS Artica by CSS Modern style bedroom
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

14. Also blue but in a romantic style

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

15. Original design with a shelf that features suspended side lamps

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

16. Magenta structure with a polished concrete wall

ARTFUL COLOR, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Modern style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

17. Antique wooden bed painted in white

Prédio Turístico em Santa Catarina, Lisboa, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa BedroomAccessories & decoration
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

18. Two single beds together create a double bed

Apartamento Alma Lusa, uma casa portuguesa, com certeza!, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

19. Or just opt for a mirror

Um convite a dormir e sonhar com castelos e princesas, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

20. Piece of wood with a sense of nostalgia

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Country style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

21. Antique crafted headboard painted in blue

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

22. Black frame

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Rustic style bedroom Stone Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

23. Zig zag wallpaper in a very colourful environment

Girly Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

24. Indian style

Morocan Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

25. Headboard lined with zig zag fabric with neutral tones

African Juju Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

26. Striking blue paintings

Arabian Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

27. Headboard enhances a tropical wall

BLOSSOM, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores Modern style bedroom
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

28. Low headboard with access to an interior garden

LOVE VILLA, Catarina Batista Studio Catarina Batista Studio Modern style bedroom Ceramic
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

29. Vertical striped wall enhances the cushion

LOVE MAISON, Catarina Batista Studio Catarina Batista Studio Modern style bedroom
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

30. All white and soft

Apartamento T3, Decoracoes Gina, Lda Decoracoes Gina, Lda BedroomBeds & headboards
Decoracoes Gina, Lda

Decoracoes Gina, Lda
Decoracoes Gina, Lda
Decoracoes Gina, Lda

31. Wallpaper that matches the carpet and linen

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 1 (Audição), White Glam White Glam BedroomBeds & headboards
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

32. Wallpaper with two real windows

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 2 (Tato), White Glam White Glam Commercial spaces Hotels
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

33. Symmetrical and simple with wood, pictures and lamps

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES Modern style bedroom
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

34. Slatted wood

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES Modern style bedroom
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

35. With a suggestive saying

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

36. Hand-painted and meaningful

homify Nursery/kid’s room
homify

homify
homify
homify

37. One sentence in a neutral and welcoming environment

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO BAIRRO ALTO I - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES Eclectic style bedroom
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

38. With a photographic mural

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Also have a look at these 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

8 design mistakes that make your home seem small
Which is your favourite?

