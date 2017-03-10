25 kitchens for small homes and apartments

The kitchen is the centre of the home and cannot be neglected. It’s the cornerstone of culinary endeavours, sensational aromas and delicious meals. It doesn’t matter where you live, whether it be a cosy home in the country or a sky rise city apartment, your kitchen needs to be a reflection of you and all your hold dear.

This homify feature looks at 25 amazing kitchenettes in adorable apartments, each with their own tasteful and trendy eye-catching appeal. Our professionals ensured that these kitchen ideas are suited to any home, personality or quirky character and we cannot wait to begin our tour! From the classic and rustic inspired to modern minimalist and chic, how bold will you go for your kitchen design?