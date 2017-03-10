25 kitchens for small homes and apartments

The kitchen is the centre of the home and cannot be neglected. It’s the cornerstone of culinary endeavours, sensational aromas and delicious meals. It doesn’t matter where you live, whether it be a cosy home in the country or a sky rise city apartment, your kitchen needs to be a reflection of you and all your hold dear.
This homify feature looks at 25 amazing kitchenettes in adorable apartments, each with their own tasteful and trendy eye-catching appeal. Our professionals ensured that these kitchen ideas are suited to any home, personality or quirky character and we cannot wait to begin our tour! From the classic and rustic inspired to modern minimalist and chic, how bold will you go for your kitchen design?
This kitchen will no doubt make working easier and the long dining table is also a space saver.
Wood is ideal for those who prefer the natural touch.
It’s an eclectic choice, especially when considering the concrete walls and industrial flavour.
Go romantic with a white table.
This one may only be suitable for two people, but it’s excellent for a studio apartment.
An easy to clean and maintain option for an industrial design.
It’s a unique décor design.
A splash of yellow will be the focus of this kitchen.
Another fantastic and eye-catching colour combination.
Now that’s a kitchen full of character and charm.
This is essential to keep the clutter at bay in small apartments.
Designate space with floor design.
A gorgeous, sleek and stylish modern kitchen awaits you, but in case you aren't sure where to begin with the simple things, here are 12 common kitchen design mistakes