25 kitchens for small homes and apartments

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
La belleza de lo simple , cs cs Kitchen
The kitchen is the centre of the home and cannot be neglected. It’s the cornerstone of culinary endeavours, sensational aromas and delicious meals. It doesn’t matter where you live, whether it be a cosy home in the country or a sky rise city apartment, your kitchen needs to be a reflection of you and all your hold dear.

This homify feature looks at 25 amazing kitchenettes in adorable apartments, each with their own tasteful and trendy eye-catching appeal. Our professionals ensured that these kitchen ideas are suited to any home, personality or quirky character and we cannot wait to begin our tour! From the classic and rustic inspired to modern minimalist and chic, how bold will you go for your kitchen design?

​ 1. All about the workspace

訂製溫暖工業宅，成就單身男子的自在空間, 合觀設計 合觀設計 Industrial style kitchen
合觀設計

合觀設計
合觀設計
合觀設計

This kitchen will no doubt make working easier and the long dining table is also a space saver.

2. A bright black wall and a white kitchen system cabinet are a bold choice.

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern kitchen
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

3. Wooden kitchenette

十畝之間, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Kitchen
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

Wood is ideal for those who prefer the natural touch.

4. Dark grey walls and white cabinets for a kitchen of modern and natural elegance

無印良品風, IDR室內設計 IDR室內設計 Kitchen
IDR室內設計

IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計

5. Painted blue cabinet

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

It’s an eclectic choice, especially when considering the concrete walls and industrial flavour.

6. White butcher’s block tiles

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

7. Lavender cabinets

Kuchnia - Wrzos, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
DoMilimetra

DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra

Go romantic with a white table.

8. Small and simple

夢想中的家, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Minimalist bedroom
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

This one may only be suitable for two people, but it’s excellent for a studio apartment.

9. Great grey and white combination

Modular Kitchen with Loft ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Brown
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

Modular Kitchen with Loft

ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

10. Stunning stainless steel

"大人かっこいい"ゲストルーム, いえラボ いえラボ Modern kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

An easy to clean and maintain option for an industrial design.

11. Utilise ceiling height

ブルックリンカフェスタイルなお家, いえラボ いえラボ Kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

12. White, black and wood

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Kitchen
sorama me Inc.

A residence in Shibuya

sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.

It’s a unique décor design.

13. White square wall tiles and small wooden frame creates a lovely atmosphere

みどりのいえ, FEDL（Far East Design Labo） FEDL（Far East Design Labo） Kitchen
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

14. Vibrant yellow

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

A splash of yellow will be the focus of this kitchen.

15. Multi-grid open storage

Silas Holst & Johannes Nymark House , SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE Industrial style kitchen
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

16. Bold red and black

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Another fantastic and eye-catching colour combination.

17. Pretty and petite

Квартира на ул. Первомайская, A.workshop A.workshop Industrial style kitchen
A.workshop

A.workshop
A.workshop
A.workshop

18. Beautiful wood lines for a complete design

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

19. Sophisticated black mosaic splashback

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Now that’s a kitchen full of character and charm.

20. L-shaped layout for a lovely and free flowing atmosphere.

Casa K, Progetto Kiwi Architettura Progetto Kiwi Architettura Modern kitchen
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

21. Close the doors and hide it away

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

This is essential to keep the clutter at bay in small apartments.

​ 22. Different floor patterns

white house, Bibiana Lattuca Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Designate space with floor design.

23. Careful corner

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
marta novarini architetto

marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

24. Opt for a refreshing and always trendy all-white kitchen

La belleza de lo simple , cs cs Kitchen
cs

cs
cs
cs

25. Or get serious with a stunning splashback

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A gorgeous, sleek and stylish modern kitchen awaits you, but in case you aren't sure where to begin with the simple things, here are 12 common kitchen design mistakes

27 unusual sliding doors you have to see!
Have you decided on a kitchen to match your home?

