The beautiful Pretoria property in Waterkloof

When it comes to prime residential luxury, Waterkloof in Pretoria definitely has its fair share of breathtaking beauties – and today we showcase one more to be added to the list.

Courtesy of Pretoria-based Swart & Associates Architects, today’s homify 360° piece is situated in a lush residential estate against a hill, overlooking the beautiful Pretoria skyline. And seeing as this precise location seems to have the best of both worlds (the bustling urban cityscape and the beautifully lush landscape), it was decided to include architectural features that would represent these two vastly different worlds.

Of course part of the clients’ brief was also to incorporate enough space (and style) into the final result to enhance their family-orientated lifestyle.

Let’s see how the experts fared, shall we?