The beautiful Pretoria property in Waterkloof

When it comes to prime residential luxury, Waterkloof in Pretoria definitely has its fair share of breathtaking beauties – and today we showcase one more to be added to the list.
Courtesy of Pretoria-based Swart & Associates Architects, today’s homify 360° piece is situated in a lush residential estate against a hill, overlooking the beautiful Pretoria skyline. And seeing as this precise location seems to have the best of both worlds (the bustling urban cityscape and the beautifully lush landscape), it was decided to include architectural features that would represent these two vastly different worlds.
Of course part of the clients’ brief was also to incorporate enough space (and style) into the final result to enhance their family-orientated lifestyle.
Let’s see how the experts fared, shall we?
The site presented its fair share of challenges, seeing as it’s quite steep. That is exactly why the house is securely embedded into the terrain, creating the impression that it’s growing from the ground.
And due to the house’s unique location, it features creative design touches: natural materials (such as timber and rock) to blend in flawlessly with the surrounding landscape, and clean lines and rigid forms to enhance the urban cityscape which the house overlooks.
Who knew that living in the hustle and bustle of the city could present such a lush and breathtaking view? By day, this terrace presents a superb view of a green landscape intermingling with urban details. But by night, the greenness fades away, allowing the city side of the view to come to life via a glittering ambience.
To fully capitalise on the amount of space (the area stretches out for approximately 774.27 m²), the architects opted for an open-plan layout which houses numerous areas, including the living room, dining area and kitchen.
Spatially, the open-plan and linear design flow effortlessly from interior spaces to exterior areas, allowing a seamless blend between inside and outside. Of course we have to give credit to the tri-sliding glass doors which help to achieve such a firm link with the external spaces, allowing oceans of natural light and breathtaking views to flood indoors on a daily basis.
Any person, from a seasoned chef to a complete cooking novice, is sure to find their time spent in this kitchen to be most delightful. More than adequate legroom ensures a most practical space, while ample worktop surfaces mean that a myriad of different dishes can be whipped up at the same time.
And to keep the socialising element alive, the kitchen was placed between two dining areas: an informal little dining spot on the right (the circular timber table for smaller groups), and the more formal dining area on the left (which gets the impressive view from the floor-to-ceiling windows/doors).
No prizes for realising that wood show up in just about every room in this house, even adorning select surfaces in this bathroom. And even though this space is undeniably modern, the inclusion of timber (in a pale sandy hue) ensures a slightly country, slightly rustic feel while injecting a strong batch of homey charm into the room.
What would a house of this magnitude and style be without a socialising hot spot? And seeing as this is Pretoria and the temperature is rather on the warm side, nothing but a fabulous swimming pool will do.
Add in a wooden deck, a braai area and a perfectly maintained lawn, and we have the perfect spot for some al fresco socialising!
