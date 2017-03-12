The property you'll want to call home

A quick fact to kick-off today’s homify 360° piece: the bungalow originated in the Bengali region in South Asia. The term was created in India and derived from the word ‘bangalo’, which means ‘Bengali’. This was what the locals used to describe a house in ‘Bengal style’.

Today, housing options have undergone a few evolutionary changes, yet the features of the typical bungalow still remain the same (although the meaning of the word may vary a bit from country to country).

So how about a modern-style bungalow to call your “happily ever after home”? For inspiration, we bring you this charming creation, which is pure perfection for a young couple who may or may not be thinking of branching out their little family.