13 facades that are modern and traditional

Cliché as it may be, first impressions do last, and can have great bearing on how someone or something is perceived for years to come afterwards.

When building a house, you have to give a depth of thought and consideration to the style you want the facade to follow. Are you going to look for something more classic and traditional? Or will you opt for something that's much more modern in nature? Whichever your choice, you must be aware that your facade will have bearing on the entirety of your house and its style. It will be the first image you and anyone else has of your home, and will influence the style of the entire property.

Today we put together a list of facades for your pleasure and inspiration. All of these examples, you will see, gracefully combines traditional and modern styles. Take a look and see how you can have the best of both worlds in a single facade. Enjoy!