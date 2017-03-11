​9 homes perfect for retirement

Some of us tend to not think about the day we’ll retire, while others can’t seem to wait until they stop working. Regardless of which group you fall into, chances are that you have a certain image of a house or living space in which you envision yourself living out your golden years.

In what sort of a structure do you see yourself the day you will have all the free time in the world? A much bigger space than the one you have now? A smaller one? How about one with vast surrounding grounds or gardens to keep you busy and active?

If you haven’t given it much thought, allow today’s article to serve as inspiration for your retirement home – you know it’s coming, so you might as well just give it some thought now, right?