​9 homes perfect for retirement

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
Some of us tend to not think about the day we’ll retire, while others can’t seem to wait until they stop working. Regardless of which group you fall into, chances are that you have a certain image of a house or living space in which you envision yourself living out your golden years.

In what sort of a structure do you see yourself the day you will have all the free time in the world? A much bigger space than the one you have now? A smaller one? How about one with vast surrounding grounds or gardens to keep you busy and active? 

If you haven’t given it much thought, allow today’s article to serve as inspiration for your retirement home – you know it’s coming, so you might as well just give it some thought now, right?

1. A poolside cottage

complejo de cabañas, KUN&Aso
KUN&amp;Aso

KUN&Aso
KUN&amp;Aso
KUN&Aso

Of course reaching your retirement stage does not mean letting go of your commitment to fitness – and seeing as swimming is one of the best workouts for any age, we deem this modest-sized cottage with a pool our first option!

2. A single integrated space

Al asador..., Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto
Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto

Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto
Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto
Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto

Doesn’t this house’s shaded porch look like the perfect spot for a relaxing sit-down? This rustic-style house features giant windows to let in lots of fresh air and garden views, plus an open-plan layout on the inside, which helps with creating a social atmosphere – not to mention making cleaning easier. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

3. A sleek, modern option

Vivienda en San Salvador de Jujuy, Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

Don’t associate retirement homes with old-fashioned abodes. This trendy home features a mix of classic stone features and a contemporary polished concrete look to ensure that your golden-days home is still regarded as a stylish option perfect for the 21st century.

4. A house that soaks up the sun

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who prefer an open landscape, we present this striking structure that is surrounded by expansive grass plains. And thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, this house lets in a superb amount of sunshine.

Similar to our previous option, this home also flaunts a blend of traditional stone elements and contemporary design. However, this home is really defined by its relationship to the exterior spaces, with a wide open terrace where one can sit in complete peace and harmony while getting lost in a good book.

5. The perfect country retreat

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Location, location, location! This house is set in a landscape that presents gorgeous rolling hills with a dramatic rocky backdrop, allowing its inhabitants to make the most of their views. 

Can’t you just imagine sitting on that expansive terrace while sipping afternoon tea and catching up with old friends?

6. A log cabin to dream about

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who hasn’t dreamed about leaving everything behind and retreating to a simple log cabin in the woods? With a social downstairs area and an upstairs bedroom that opens up onto its own private balcony, this structure could just be the perfect option for those who want their retirement home to have an oh-so charming look. 

Plus, it’s a prefabricated home, meaning it is as economical as it is appealing!

7. The one with a nice, big yard

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Of course retirement doesn’t mean getting cut off from friends and family. In fact, when they drop by for a visit, you’re going to need space, especially if you have a rather large family.

Thus, we present this option that is perfect for those big holiday get-togethers. Lots of run-around space in the yard for the grandkids, a decently shaded terrace for the adults, and ample lushness in the form of trees and plants to give this home a picturesque quality.

8. A gorgeous little home

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Should you not envision yourself having to walk across massive grounds in your golden days, then maybe something smaller might be a better option? We recommend this small bungalow with a modest-sized yard, low-maintenance garden and a swimming pool (for which you can hire people to keep clean, of course).

9. A smaller structure

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

Our last option is much smaller than the rest of the homes on our list, meaning cleaning and maintenance will only take a fraction of the time and effort it would for the others. 

But even though it’s smaller, it still presents adequate appeal via the towering trees, as well as charming vintage aesthetic thanks to the large brick surface, tiled roof, and traditional colour palette.

Now it’s time to look at Houses with the Greatest Surprises!

The Pretoria home with a pool and garage
Which of these houses would you pick as your retirement home?

