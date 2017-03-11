A stylish penthouse unit in Pretoria

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Swart & Associates Architects, based in Pretoria. Their latest design is Mackenzie Gate, a penthouse structure situated in Menlo Park that presents two-bedroom units and seemed to be a huge hit with the investment market.

Words like ‘clean’, ‘subtle’ and ‘sleek’ come to mind when seeing the façade, as it makes use of a superb combination of modern materials and light neutral colours.

But of course we know that some visual representation is in order, so scroll on to see what these experts are capable of.