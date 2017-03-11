A stylish penthouse unit in Pretoria

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Swart & Associates Architects, based in Pretoria. Their latest design is Mackenzie Gate, a penthouse structure situated in Menlo Park that presents two-bedroom units and seemed to be a huge hit with the investment market.
Words like ‘clean’, ‘subtle’ and ‘sleek’ come to mind when seeing the façade, as it makes use of a superb combination of modern materials and light neutral colours.
But of course we know that some visual representation is in order, so scroll on to see what these experts are capable of.
The façade of the unit presents a very clean-lined design, with multiple rectangle-like shapes seem to be protruding from one another – definitely the modern style!
In addition, we also love the light approach the colour palette takes, with a soft creamy hue adorning the majority of the exterior surfaces.
Adjusting our perspective ever so slightly lets us see that various materials have been used for this structure: concrete, glass, steel and brick seem to be the main ones.
And who would deny that those exposed brick surfaces (in a deliciously rustic orange hue) add some subtle detail and pattern to the structure’s façade?
This inside look at the structure allows us to see how light and clean the design is, with white-and-beige coloured tiles adorning the walls. As already mentioned, lots of glass was also used in the design, which means a clean and bright look to go hand in hand with the super modern style.
To conclude our tour, we leave you with this image which shows how tall this three-storey structure really stretches. Now all that’s needed is a handful of potted plants to add some fresh greens to the space, seeing as the light neutrals of the façade already present the perfect clean background canvas – or does it seem perfect to you as is?
