13 lighting ideas for a great ceiling

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Home Library, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

Illumination, natural sunlight or just a pretty lamp plays an important role in decorating your home. Whether it be just highlighting a dark and dreary corner or creating a brilliant atmosphere, it is vital to consider fantastic lighting fixtures that are easy on your budget and lively too. Our 13 fascinating lighting tips compiled by the professionals at homify, are sure to enhance your home in splendour. It’s time to be inspired!

1. Light height

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern living room
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

If you have a low ceiling, you may want to consider a simpler lighting feature, while higher ceilings can be a bit more dramatic, so splurge on a stunning chandelier.

2. High tech

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Modern illumination should be elegant and not only decorative, opt for high tech and the design will be sleek too.

3. LED magic

Renders&Progetti, Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Modern living room
Giuseppe DE DONNO—architetto

Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto
Giuseppe DE DONNO—architetto
Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto

LED lights will instantly enhance the illumination of a living room and because they consume 80% less energy than regular bulbs they are a better bet for the environment.

4. Effective

Semi-detached glory hole, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects Modern living room
Paul Wiggins Architects

Semi-detached glory hole

Paul Wiggins Architects
Paul Wiggins Architects
Paul Wiggins Architects

Experience a full spectrum of colour with LED lighting and decorate with romance in mind.

5. Overhanging elements

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Illumination integrated into the ceiling and enhanced by gypsum ensures that a rowdy TV area can be soundproofed in style, while lighting can be concentrated to the most important spots in the room.

6. Dramatic

Chic Living Room homify Living room Blue living room,classic,modern,family room
homify

Chic Living Room

homify
homify
homify

A gorgeous chandelier no doubt adds drama to your interior, but will illuminate your home in brilliance too.

7. Light up where necessary

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Floor lamps are an essential component to brightening dull and dreary corners. A tall pole design is modern and illuminates specific areas as the sunshine shifts throughout a home.

8. Recessed

Sam's Creek homify Modern living room
homify

Sam's Creek

homify
homify
homify

Recessed spotlights create an interesting solution to decorate the interior, while the wooden ceiling has a touch of rusticity perfect for that house in the hills. 

9. On track

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern living room
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Lights that are located on a track can be directed and adjusted to highlight certain areas of the room.

10. In the kitchen

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern kitchen
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

The kitchen always requires the best illumination to make cooking and working a lot easier and while natural lighting is first prize, the alternatives need to be considered for those busy evenings in the kitchen. Go for LED lights to decorate this space and you will have no regrets. 

11. Stair story

Veletta in cartongesso Moderna Milano Monza illuminata con LED., TecnoArtEdil TecnoArtEdil Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Beige
TecnoArtEdil

TecnoArtEdil
TecnoArtEdil
TecnoArtEdil

It is quite difficult to add the perfect lighting for any staircase, which is why it is essential to have a continuous streak of light that runs along the perimeter of the ceiling.

12. At the entrance

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

A warm and well-lit entrance will feel inviting and cosy.

13. Skylight

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Cosy attic room.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

A skylight is basically a window placed into the roof with the main objective of spreading sunlight evenly throughout the interior. How about these 8 ideas to easily transform your corridor or entrance?

Which of these 13 tips is best suited for your home?

