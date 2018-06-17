Your browser is out-of-date.

11 smart small bathroom ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Country style bathroom
A small bathroom doesn't need to be cramped and uncomfortable. In fact, your petite bathroom need not look small at all! In this homify feature we look at 11 smart and stunning ideas to enhance and upgrade your space in style, without compromising of free-flowing fresh air and of course sunshine. 

Interested? Well, it may be time to consider some smart yet simple upgrade ideas for your bathroom revamp. Whether it be your main ensuite or guest bathroom, our team of professionals have more than enough tips and tricks in mind to get you started. Let's be inspired!

1. Modern marvel

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern bathroom
So you want to maximise your bathroom to include a comfortable shower and double basin? Well, consider this simple yet modern minimalist idea that has all the makings of trendy design without compromising the essentials.

2. Keep it clean

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
Use a monochrome palette for that undistracted yet functional feature.

3. Use the space

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Classic style bathroom
If an upstairs attic can be converted into an extra bathroom, then it may be time to consider some elegant and sophisticated detail to make this a tasteful space.

4. Neutrality

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Covet Design Modern bathroom
An all-white bathroom with modern fixtures is sure to be contemporary for years to come.

5. Lovely lighting

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
It's amazing what brilliant illumination can do for a small bathroom especially when natural light isn't a factor.

6. Basking

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
The off-white walls of this design is an excellent way to add character to a stark white space.

7. Cute and quaint

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Opt for a single focal colour to enhance charisma and character.

8. Navy inspired

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern bathroom Bathroom wallpaper blue and white
There's nothing wrong with pairing brilliant white fixtures with a maritime inspired blue mosaic tile. An awesome choice for a house by the sea.

9. Greyed

homify Modern bathroom
Grey and white makes an effective choice for a neutral petite bathroom.

10. Minimalist

Obra Mendoza - Diseño Integral depto. 2 ambientes, Bhavana Bhavana Scandinavian style bathroom
A shower is so much more revitalising than a bath tub, so opt for a minimalist decor for a sophisticated design and always feel fresh and fantastic.

11. All-in-one

Дизайн однокомнатной квартиры., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Scandinavian style bathroom
As homes decrease in size, the less likely that space will be designated specifically for appliances, which is why a washing machine will no doubt be housed inside a bathroom too. Bear that in mind before you renovate your bathroom and make space under your counter. Have a look at these 10 bathrooms with showers that will make you want to remove the tub

​Wise spending: Our top kitchen renovation ideas
Do you have a favourite bathroom idea in mind?

