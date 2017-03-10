A beautiful South African home

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a residential complex with all the right touches in terms of looks. Decked out in the modern style, this creation, which houses numerous residential units, presents a charming yet stylish ambience thanks to detailed touches, not only on each unit’s façade, but also in the overall style that one can see is carried through in the entire complex.

And, of course, what would a stylish city-bound structure be without some freshness in the form of plants and flowers? Luckily, this complex takes care of that as well.

Let’s take a look…