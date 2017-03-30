Woodworking: Smart ideas for the garden and patio

We all want a beautiful patio and garden and while there are certainly challenges involved, the good news is that with a bit of woodworking enthusiasm and some of those home improvement skills—it's very possible to build something nice.
There's nothing better than sitting back and lounging against the beauty of nature from your garden or patio. In this amazing homify feature, we admire in amazement 14 incredible ideas that promise to highlight even the smallest gardens in chic style.
South African homes are synonymous with breathtaking sights of the ocean, the mountains or even the gorgeous countryside, and in this article we showcase ideas that our professionals worked hard at to create. We cannot wait to visit and view this sensational feature filled with hints and tips just waiting to be adopted.
A patio needs a comfortable seating area to take in the sunset, entertainment and polite conversation between friends and family, include some pillows for that ultimately chic look.
A wooden deck is an excellent way to breathe the fresh air or catch up on your tan.
Simple stoned flooring for your courtyard and a cute table and chair set will transport you to a bygone era.
Secure your belongings with a durable fence, but add a sense of fantasy with some gorgeous greenery too.
Pretty wicker patio furniture with a pop of red will enhance the personality of your outdoor zone.
Opt for brilliant blooms and make your garden the best spot on your property.
You don't need to go for roses and pretty potted plants to decorate your garden, choose some jungle inspired greenery for that enthralling tropical vibe and add a hammock while you're at it.
Lighting and layout can create an enchanting setting too.
A paved pathways will ensure that your lawn remains green and intact, regardless of the foot traffic.
Umbrellas are an ideal way to protect your garden party from the harsh sunshine at midday.
If you're lucky enough to have a double storey, then consider a relaxing patio and garden zone… let the stairs lead the way.
It doesn't really matter how small your patio is, you just need a simple seating area for Al fresco dining and a grassy patch for those home based picnics.
Decorate your walls with some greenery and create a smarter garden.
The colour scheme, wooden blinds and quaint seating area makes this garden one to admire for its perfectly Mediterranean vibe.