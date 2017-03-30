Woodworking: Smart ideas for the garden and patio

We all want a beautiful patio and garden and while there are certainly challenges involved, the good news is that with a bit of woodworking enthusiasm and some of those home improvement skills—it's very possible to build something nice.

There's nothing better than sitting back and lounging against the beauty of nature from your garden or patio. In this amazing homify feature, we admire in amazement 14 incredible ideas that promise to highlight even the smallest gardens in chic style.

South African homes are synonymous with breathtaking sights of the ocean, the mountains or even the gorgeous countryside, and in this article we showcase ideas that our professionals worked hard at to create. We cannot wait to visit and view this sensational feature filled with hints and tips just waiting to be adopted.