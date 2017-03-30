Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Woodworking: Smart ideas for the garden and patio

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

We all want a beautiful patio and garden and while there are certainly challenges involved, the good news is that with a bit of woodworking enthusiasm and some of those home improvement skills—it's very possible to build something nice. 

There's nothing better than sitting back and lounging against the beauty of nature from your garden or patio. In this amazing homify feature, we admire in amazement 14 incredible ideas that promise to highlight even the smallest gardens in chic style. 

South African homes are synonymous with breathtaking sights of the ocean, the mountains or even the gorgeous countryside, and in this article we showcase ideas that our professionals worked hard at to create. We cannot wait to visit and view this sensational feature filled with hints and tips just waiting to be adopted.

1. Fireside comfort

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

A patio needs a comfortable seating area to take in the sunset, entertainment and polite conversation between friends and family, include some pillows for that ultimately chic look.

2. Deck it

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern Garden
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

A wooden deck is an excellent way to breathe the fresh air or catch up on your tan.

3. A vintage element

푸른하늘 아래의 거실, 「파티오」가 있는 스패니쉬 스타일의 집. , 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 Mediterranean style garden Stone White
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

Simple stoned flooring for your courtyard and a cute table and chair set will transport you to a bygone era.

4. Fenced off

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Secure your belongings with a durable fence, but add a sense of fantasy with some gorgeous greenery too.

5. Wicker it

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

Pretty wicker patio furniture with a pop of red will enhance the personality of your outdoor zone.

6. Bloomin'

Architects Residence, MK2 international landscape architects MK2 international landscape architects Minimalist style garden
MK2 international landscape architects

MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects

Opt for brilliant blooms and make your garden the best spot on your property.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. From the tropics

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

You don't need to go for roses and pretty potted plants to decorate your garden, choose some jungle inspired greenery for that enthralling tropical vibe and add a hammock while you're at it.

8. A bit of enchantment

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Lighting and layout can create an enchanting setting too.

9. Pathways

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

A paved pathways will ensure that your lawn remains green and intact, regardless of the foot traffic.

10. Under cover

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

Umbrellas are an ideal way to protect your garden party from the harsh sunshine at midday.

11. Stairways

Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern Garden
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

If you're lucky enough to have a double storey, then consider a relaxing patio and garden zone… let the stairs lead the way.

12. Small accompaniment

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern Garden
A360architects

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

It doesn't really matter how small your patio is, you just need a simple seating area for Al fresco dining and a grassy patch for those home based picnics.

13. Line the walls

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

Decorate your walls with some greenery and create a smarter garden.

14. Mediterranean vibe

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

The colour scheme, wooden blinds and quaint seating area makes this garden one to admire for its perfectly Mediterranean vibe. Have a look at these 25 pictures of homes with stylish fences

Beautiful bedrooms with terraces
Which of these ideas do you like most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks