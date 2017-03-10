The sleek and stylish Pretoria home

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a residential complex completed by Pretoria-based professionals Swart & Associates Architects. Named Hillside Gate, this complex treats its inhabitants (and us) to contemporary-styled, upmarket units with three bedrooms each.
One of the main aims of the designs was to extend the interior space outwards – after all, how many city-bound inhabitants wouldn’t love to have their own personal little garden/yard space?
Let’s see how these experts fared with their project, shall we?
On the outside, the units flaunt a pretty-as-a-picture look thanks to the mixing and matching of materials. Brick ensures a lightly detailed flooring surface, while pale grey concrete contrasts quite superbly with exposed brick in red hues to conjure up the façade surfaces.
Shall we see what the insides look like?
Thanks to open-plan layouts helping to conjure up more space (not to mention that it’s one hot trend to follow right now, especially with modern and contemporary designs), these units appear to be far from being labelled “cramped”.
Besides, what is more sociable than combining the kitchen and dining space into one, seamless layout?
The interior colour palette makes use of light hues, allowing occupants to add their own personal style and identity via their desired colours and shapes. And even though these images are just 3-D renderings of what the interiors could possibly look like when styled up, we must say that we wholeheartedly agree with these choices of furnishings and décor pieces.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Floor-to-ceiling tri-slider doors allow for ample natural light and ventilation to flow indoors, giving the interiors a much bigger and brighter ambience. And notice how those glass panes allow the lounge (which forms part of the open-plan layout with the dining room and kitchen) to become part of the patio and garden – and vice versa.
See? Your own little outdoor space where you can feel the lush sensation of green grass under your feet.
Seeing as brick ensured such a striking look for the exterior façade and the downstairs open-plan layout, it was wisely decided to use it again for this bedroom. That means that occupants don’t need to go overboard with additional décor pieces, like wall art, for the brick already injects adequate detail into the space.
And what is located behind those frosted glass panes?
Ah! It’s the en-suite bathroom, which presents all the required amenities in a very modest layout. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it has to be hideous. Just look how stone injects a raw and rustic look into the space by adorning the shower. And we are most glad to see that the modern-styled vanity is wall-mounted, leaving some legroom open underneath to up the bathroom’s visual spaciousness.
A most stylish and practical living space for South African city yuppies!
Want that sleek look? Then check out these 9 bathroom tricks you have to try.