​The amazing A-shaped house

When it comes to houses and other buildings, it’s safe to say that most of them follow a pretty similar style with regards to shape and structure. Yes, certain homes may have gabled roofs while the modern-styled office buildings might be predominantly made up of rectangular, box-like shapes – but still, we tend to see the same kinds of geometry get repeated over and over again.
That is why we are so extra excited about today’s homify 360° discovery – a structure that, finally, deviates from those often-seen shapes for a more striking look. From professional Barcelona-based team 08023 Architects comes this fascinating design, who tried to keep things as economic as possible by only using the necessary space and funds required to meet the client’s needs.
The results? Scroll on to see for yourself…
Already from the front side we can see that the house looks… different. It’s as if it’s a two-dimensional design.
But regardless of its peculiar structure, it still provides the necessary space and style to suit the family’s lifestyle needs. Still, we need to see more just to make 100% sure…
From this angle, it’s as if we are viewing a completely different property! The house looks quite straightforward in its design here, pairing up with a fresh yard that has all the required touches to ensure a charming lifestyle: a garden with lots of shrubs and plants, various potters, a vast (and very neat) lawn, a wooden deck, and a fabulous swimming pool.
Even though the interiors are not the most spacious ever created, they are also light years away from being labelled “cramped”. Case in point, this sleek-style dining area which is situated neatly at the centre of the first floor in an open-plan layout.
Aren’t those crisp-white chairs and timber dining table just utterly adorable? And we especially love how the cool blues of the adjoining living room stand out amongst the neutral hues of the colour palette.
The kitchen is filled with soft, almost pastel-like hues which make it seem like a most relaxing space. The creamy island and light turquoise ceramics go superbly together, and nobody can deny the firm amount of functionality that this kitchen enjoys due to the majestic shelving unit at the back.
It would seem these inhabitants are quite the creative bunch, for they have treated themselves to their own private space reserved for crafting, painting and other hobbies. But it’s no wonder that they chose this particular room, seeing as those floor-to-ceiling windows bring in such a picturesque view of the fresh outdoors that can’t help be anything else but inspiring.
Even though the bedroom is quite simple and clean in terms of style, it still manages to wow us thanks to the fantastic views.
The colour palette seems to take on a very monochrome approach, with off-whites and black being the main hues in here – which means the hot pinks and reds of that floor rug become even more prominent.
Well, we just couldn’t depart without taking a more in-depth look at that back yard, could we? The wooden deck in a pale sandy hue seems to stretch on forever, ensuring more than enough space for the family (and their friends) to enjoy one pool party after another.
And from this angle, can you tell that the house is so much more than your average, straightforward structure? Neither can we!
