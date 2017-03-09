​The amazing A-shaped house

When it comes to houses and other buildings, it’s safe to say that most of them follow a pretty similar style with regards to shape and structure. Yes, certain homes may have gabled roofs while the modern-styled office buildings might be predominantly made up of rectangular, box-like shapes – but still, we tend to see the same kinds of geometry get repeated over and over again.

That is why we are so extra excited about today’s homify 360° discovery – a structure that, finally, deviates from those often-seen shapes for a more striking look. From professional Barcelona-based team 08023 Architects comes this fascinating design, who tried to keep things as economic as possible by only using the necessary space and funds required to meet the client’s needs.

The results? Scroll on to see for yourself…