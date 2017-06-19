DIY: 11 pools for small backyards

Got a small backyard but want a pool? Well, good news—it's possible.

A swimming pool can be essential for surviving summer in South Africa. Having a spot where you can have a nice cool dip, play with the kids or host a braai around can change the whole layout and functionality of your home. It also encourages people to spend time outside, which means less mess inside!

Building a pool can be a great option, especially if you're on a budget. It can be time-consuming and still entail some costs, but it can also be a fun DIY project for the whole family.

Before we explore some stunning South African pools to get you inspired, have a look at this article: What To Know Before Building A Swimming Pool.

Now let's go and look at some fabulous examples and get inspired by the dazzling blue and cool depths of some incredible swimming pool designs!