A low budget, ready to buy family home

With current economic conditions impacting the amount of spend that South Africans have, there is nothing better than knowing that you can have a dream home on a budget.

This is why today on homify, we have put together some photographs and plans of a low budget family house project, designed by professionals homeKONCEPT.

As we explore this home, we will pick up some tips and tricks when it comes to making the absolute most of space as well as learn how we can utilise more budget-friendly materials and designs.

You won't believe how modern and savvy a home can look, even if it is low budget.

Are you ready to take a look?