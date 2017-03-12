A low budget, ready to buy family home

With current economic conditions impacting the amount of spend that South Africans have, there is nothing better than knowing that you can have a dream home on a budget.
This is why today on homify, we have put together some photographs and plans of a low budget family house project, designed by professionals homeKONCEPT.
As we explore this home, we will pick up some tips and tricks when it comes to making the absolute most of space as well as learn how we can utilise more budget-friendly materials and designs.
You won't believe how modern and savvy a home can look, even if it is low budget.
Are you ready to take a look?
From the front of the home, we would never know that this a low-budget house.
It features a very modern and elegant design that is simple, clean and appealing.
The designers have gone for a mix of materials, including smooth white plastered walls, a black brick facade and a grey tiled roof. The wooden front door and glass windows and skylights further enhance the alternating textures and tones of the front facade.
The exterior of the home features a delightful little garage, where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly away. This packages the home very cleanly!
You'll also notice that even though the front garden isn't very big, it makes a grand first impression. The carefully pruned trees and hedges are very striking.
The back of the home is incredibly functional and very aesthetically appealing.
The interior of the home spills out onto a gorgeous terrace, complete with an outdoor dining area and comfortable chairs and a little table for relaxing with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. There are also sun loungers, allowing the family to relax and enjoy the fresh air and sun. For a South African home, this would be ideal!
The terrace also features a stylish little pergola, which completes the look and feel. An umbrella gives this space shade, making it pleasant no matter how hot it is.
Once again, we can see how beautiful the garden is with its chunky garden tiles and manicured lawn.
If we look at the outdoor spaces slightly more closely, we can see how very comfortable furniture has been placed throughout. Yet this furniture is also very stylish and sophisticated.
For an outdoor area, you want to choose furniture that is durable and will last in all weather conditions. Wood, wicker or metal can be a great option.
Tip: Add some pot plants to your outdoor space to keep the connection with nature strong.
Architectural plans are very important as they allow architects, designers and the residents to know exactly what to expect from the final product. It also allows the architects to plan the space very carefully, making the absolute most of every square inch.
If we look at this image a little more carefully, we can see how the garage fits into the ground floor of the home design. The open plan look and feel is also obvious while the way that the home spills out onto the terrace is flawless.
Are you able to see how space has been utilised very expertly?
Here we can see how the upper floor has been designed, with the bedrooms and bathrooms working in harmony with another. There is more than enough space for the whole family!
Do you see why plans can be so useful for the builders as well, ensuring that the walls are built in the right place and the cupboards are installed accurately.
