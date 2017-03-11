The Pretoria home with a pool and garage

It's always a treat to get an opportunity to explore local, homegrown architecture by one of our country's leading professionals.

This is why today we are delighted to bring you a home, designed by Swart & Associates Architecture. Based in Pretoria, this 621.7 square metre home is inspirational and enchanting, reminding us all that our dream homes could become possibilities.

Nicknamed House Fyfe, this contemporary family home for four is based on the Waterkloof Golf Estate. As we explore it, you'll notice that concrete lines dominate the architecture, while there is a fabulous integration of interior and exterior spaces.

Let's take a tour through this home and see just how beautiful it truly is.

You may even find some ideas for your own home…