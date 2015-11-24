Old Farmhouse Reborn as a Stylish Family Home

In the area of Felgueiras, Portugal, FCC Architects have taken a rustic ruin and transformed it into a modern home which has retained the best of its historical elements. When commissioned with this project, the architects found this quaint farmhouse in an advanced state of degradation. The entire interior of the house was in complete ruins.

It was decided that the core of the house will be completely demolished and the roof removed. Then 'new' house was then designed and built within the boundaries of outer structure, which had been recovered and consolidated. The result is a beautifully nostalgic home that offers a completely modern interior. Join us for a look at the different aspects of this exciting project.