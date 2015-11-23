Really clever storage solutions for small homes

Owning a tiny home or moving into a small apartment can present many challenges when it comes not only to the placement of all your furniture and belongings, but also when you have to think about storage space at your disposal. Of course there are many benefits to living in small spaces, such as lower mortgage or rent and less space to clean, but the lack of storage is certainly not one of them.

Fortunately, if a little imagination is applied, there are really clever and innovative storage solutions for all the different rooms and space in your small home. Today on homify we will run through a few of our best tips and tricks for making the best out of the limited space you have for storage.