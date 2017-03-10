Your browser is out-of-date.

20 ideas for living room design

Leigh Leigh
Cambio Sena por Mediterráneo, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern living room
Today on homify, we offer you a collection of photographs of living rooms that come in all different types, styles and designs. We have every type of interior design available for you to see today from modern to traditional to classic to eclectic!

Every single one of these examples, is designed by a top professional, renowned for attention to detail and sophisticated design.

Remember that your living room is one of the first spaces that guests or friends will see and experience. It should be decorated flawlessly but it should also be comfortable and functional.

The living room is also an area in the house where we can relax and enjoy a good book, play games with family, watch an entertaining movie or take an afternoon nap. 

Thus it needs to serve all of these purposes and look good doing it! Today, we are going to show you how.

1. A living room with a view

Silecia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

2. When in doubt, wood is functional and beautiful

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Media room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

3. Use lighting to create ambiance in your living room

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

4. A cushy rug goes a long way in creating a cosy atmosphere

Casa PN, ZD+A ZD+A Modern living room
ZD+A

ZD+A
ZD+A
ZD+A

5. 50 shades of grey creates a racy design

Metamorfoza ul. Krapwicka Opole, Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Living room
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

6. Expose brick walls for an industrial chic look and feel

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Living room
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

7. Black and white makes for a very striking design

Desarrollo de Interiorísmo , LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura Modern living room
LA RORA Interiorismo &amp; Arquitectura

LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura
LA RORA Interiorismo &amp; Arquitectura
LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura

8. Use you walls to introduce personality and charm into your living room

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design Davecube Design Modern living room
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

9. Opt for as much natural light as possible, no matter what style your living room is

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern living room
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

10. Use flooring to subtly separate the living room from the rest of the home

Cambio Sena por Mediterráneo, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

11. Soft, neutral shades create a very elegant living space

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern living room
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

12. An L-shaped sofa provides your living room with more than enough space for cuddling

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

13. Mix materials and add a pot plant or two for a beautiful and homely space

Showroom, The Blue House The Blue House Modern living room
The Blue House

The Blue House
The Blue House
The Blue House

14. Choose a piece of artwork for your walls that speaks to you personality

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern living room
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

15. Add a vase of flowers to your living room for a refreshing and natural form of decor

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Use your cushions to introduce a splash of colour

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Living Room

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

17. Your coffee table doesn't need to be boring or plain

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

18. Integrate the TV into your living room for a functional and sleek design

Départamento Vidalta, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

19. Place some blankets or throws in your living room to create a warm and comfortable spot

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Integrate your living room into the rest of the home for an interactive space

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Also have a look at these 6 mistakes to avoid for the perfect living room.

Which living room speaks to you?

