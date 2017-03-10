20 ideas for living room design

Today on homify, we offer you a collection of photographs of living rooms that come in all different types, styles and designs. We have every type of interior design available for you to see today from modern to traditional to classic to eclectic!

Every single one of these examples, is designed by a top professional, renowned for attention to detail and sophisticated design.

Remember that your living room is one of the first spaces that guests or friends will see and experience. It should be decorated flawlessly but it should also be comfortable and functional.

The living room is also an area in the house where we can relax and enjoy a good book, play games with family, watch an entertaining movie or take an afternoon nap.

Thus it needs to serve all of these purposes and look good doing it! Today, we are going to show you how.