Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Change the way you eat: ideas for different meals!

Leigh Leigh
ChocoFondue para Lékué, Joan Rojeski Studio Joan Rojeski Studio KitchenKitchen utensils
Loading admin actions …

Food and what we put into our bodies has never been on the agenda as much as it is today. People are questioning and reflecting on their eating habits. Meat, fish, with or without gluten, with or without lactose—everything is currently being questioned!

Here on homify, we believe that it's not simply about personal choice or preference. What we put in our body is very important for a variety of other reasons! Food is important to our health and longevity. In a world that is seeing rising obesity levels and other health problems that are directly impacted by our diet, we need to start looking at what we are eating. Our daily eating habits should also change to more natural and healthy ones.

This is why today we have put together quite an unusual but very relevant article. We will share with you different meal choices, which will are very healthy and inspiring!

Let's take a look…

1. Everything starts in our kitchen

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

From the type of cooking environment you have to the products that you choose to cook and prepare, your kitchen should be a wholesome and natural environment.

Choose to stock it with foods that are healthy and rich in vitamins. Get rid of foods that are high in saturated fats. Throw out all of the sugary products.

2. Choose fruit instead of cookies

picnic-set, Strigo GmbH Strigo GmbH Garden Accessories & decoration
Strigo GmbH

picnic-set

Strigo GmbH
Strigo GmbH
Strigo GmbH

Fruits are much healthier than bars of chocolate, packets of crackers or other types of cakes. The variety of colours, shapes, tastes are also so good for the taste buds!

Instead of placing a packet of biscuits in your bag, put an apple, orange or banana in it. You'll have a delicious snack to munch on!

You can also cut up different types of fruit and put them in a cooler box for work.

3. Sandwiches can be healthy

TAKENAKA BENTO BOX, ABingPlus ABingPlus KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
ABingPlus

ABingPlus
ABingPlus
ABingPlus

A sandwich can make for a very health meal as long as you put all of the right ingredients into it. Opt for vegetables as well as dark bread. 

This is a quick meal that's much healthier than a burger or croissant.

4. Bring a lunch bag to work

TAKENAKA BENTO BOX, ABingPlus ABingPlus KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
ABingPlus

ABingPlus
ABingPlus
ABingPlus

Taking lunch from home to work is nothing to be ashamed about, in fact quite the contrary. Nowadays, preparing your meals at home and taking them to work is very much in vogue. It also means we can prepare for the day ahead with delicious and healthy food. We won't be reaching for those unhealthy snacks at the vending machine!

Prepare a delicious and healthy lunch in advance. Don't forget to add a piece of fruit!

Don't you love these stylish and colourful lunch boxes by professionals ABingPlus?

5. Salads and greens give you health and make you grow

AMBIANCES, Inès de Nicolaÿ Inès de Nicolaÿ HouseholdPet accessories
Inès de Nicolaÿ

Inès de Nicolaÿ
Inès de Nicolaÿ
Inès de Nicolaÿ

Do you eat vegetables every day? 

If not, you should invest in more greens in your diet. Be it salads, soups, stews, sauteed or grilled—vegetables should make their way into every meal.

6. Grilling is healthier

Morsø Forno Deluxe Plus Package Heritage Morso Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Heritage Morso

Morsø Forno Deluxe Plus Package

Heritage Morso
Heritage Morso
Heritage Morso

Grilled food can be very healthy and very tasty. What's more is that you can grill vegetables, meat, fish and even fruit!

This is a great opportunity to fire up that braai more often and spend some time outdoors in the garden or on the terrace with your family.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Create fun dishes

Complementos cocina , Givensa Givensa KitchenKitchen utensils
Givensa

Givensa
Givensa
Givensa

There are so many modern and funky accessories and utensils on the market at the moment that really allow you to get creative with the dishes that you cook. Make cooking fun for the kids too and they will start eating healthier in no time.

8. Exchange white bread for dark bread or cereal

Bread Bin, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat KitchenStorage
Sonntagsstaat

Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat

The less processed, the better it is for you.

9. Saute the vegetables

Grembiuli da cucina ricamati, Il Ricamificio Il Ricamificio KitchenAccessories & textiles Black
Il Ricamificio

Il Ricamificio
Il Ricamificio
Il Ricamificio

Sautéing the vegetables can be a healthier alternative to boiling the vegetables. Cook them on a low heat with a drop of olive oil, a splash of garlic and some salt and pepper. They'll taste delicious!

10. Create fun snacks for the kids

ChocoFondue para Lékué, Joan Rojeski Studio Joan Rojeski Studio KitchenKitchen utensils
Joan Rojeski Studio

Joan Rojeski Studio
Joan Rojeski Studio
Joan Rojeski Studio

Not all children like to eat fruit, but if you make it fun and exciting they must change their mind. Create a fondue of yoghurt or healthy dark chocolate for the kids to dip their fruit into.

11. Exchange carbonated drinks for water with fruit

Bouteille nomade MB Positive S et M, monbento monbento HouseholdAccessories & decoration
monbento

monbento
monbento
monbento

Carbonated beverages and other artificial juices are harmful to our health. Opt for water or natural juices. 

For flavoured water, simply add a few lemon slices or cucumber pieces to your water. They'll look stylish and refreshing too!

12. Inspire yourself

Knietabletts, Andrew's Livingrooms Andrew's Livingrooms Living roomAccessories & decoration
Andrew&#39;s Livingrooms

Andrew's Livingrooms
Andrew&#39;s Livingrooms
Andrew's Livingrooms

On days when you lack inspiration, start navigating the world of the internet, which is full of ideas for healthy recipes. You can also buy some cookbooks if you prefer the more traditional method of cooking.

Get inspired to live a more healthy life!

Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are. Brillat-Savarin

Also have a look at these 9 kitchen accessories that make your life easier.

A beautiful South African home
Are you planning to eat more healthily?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks