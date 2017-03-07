8 design mistakes that make your home seem small

Decorating a home is more than just deciding on which items you love most. An important factor to consider is space, whether it be vertical or horizontal, the last thing you want is a cupboard that cannot fit into your home or a sofa that isn’t proportional to the rest of your space.
In this homify feature, we look at 8 common décor errors that can make your home seem small and cramped, and our team of interior designers will help you to rectify the mistakes that may be present in your own home. Interested? Well, continue reading for creative inspiration.
This is one of the most common mistakes that people make when they move into their own home. There are too many items stored in each and every empty corner. It leaves the room cluttered and untidy with no space for the essentials.
We all have that moment of weakness when we purchase something just because we adore how it looks, this goes for furniture too. Take care to choose only objects that fit the design and layout of a room without looking crowded.
A room decorated in only dark hues can be one of the worst design faux pas in a home. Brighten up a shaded room with vibrant shades and brilliant illumination. It will feel glam and gorgeous and less like a dull, depressing design. This tip is especially important in a bedroom.
Sunshine is vital to make a home attractive, so if you're blessed with windows, don't obstruct them with cupboards or shelves. Let the light shine in! Doing so will drastically create an illusion of a larger more comfortable interior.
Patterns are excellent to enhance the style of a space, but too many conflicting patterns looks tiresome and unattractive.
Plan the layout of your furniture with the space in mind, this may mean making use of the walls and corner as the perfect spot for the sofa or even incorporating a TV within the line of sight. Comfort and elegance is key here!
Pair patterned wallpaper with simple furniture for a sleek yet eclectic designer finish.
There's nothing as luxurious and fantastic as floor sweeping curtains. Remember that they should always hang from a high ceiling for a spacious looking home interior. Here are 7 decor mistakes that make your home look smaller just in case your situation is dire!