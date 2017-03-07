8 design mistakes that make your home seem small

Decorating a home is more than just deciding on which items you love most. An important factor to consider is space, whether it be vertical or horizontal, the last thing you want is a cupboard that cannot fit into your home or a sofa that isn’t proportional to the rest of your space.

In this homify feature, we look at 8 common décor errors that can make your home seem small and cramped, and our team of interior designers will help you to rectify the mistakes that may be present in your own home. Interested? Well, continue reading for creative inspiration.