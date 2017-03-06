28 photos fantastic open plan kitchen and dining rooms

Modern homes are often not big enough to include a separate kitchen, living and dining area. But, that doesn’t mean your interior living space needs to be cramped and cluttered. More and more homeowners are opting for minimalist style, easy to maintain open-plan setups. This means that you’ll find all social areas of the home integrated in a sleek and sophisticated design. The homify interior designers and architects included 28 of their favourite examples in this feature.

So, if you hate being away from the conversation, then an open planned kitchen layout may be the perfect thing to keep you in the loop while you cook up a storm. These delightful dining areas will create the ideal setting for any meal, whether it be family lunch, a romantic dinner for two or even a chilled take-out evening with you nearest and dearest. Go for sleek and stylish or rustic elegance and make your home a reflection of your personality.

These fantastic array of tips, tricks and designs will keep your home attractive and eye-catching no matter what event you’re hosting. Choose from materials and elements that are cosy and inviting for that comfortable décor that suits all seasons. And don't forget that a comfy sofa is the key to a lovely living area.