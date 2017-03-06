Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

28 photos fantastic open plan kitchen and dining rooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
AGRITOURISM, raro raro Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Modern homes are often not big enough to include a separate kitchen, living and dining area. But, that doesn’t mean your interior living space needs to be cramped and cluttered. More and more homeowners are opting for minimalist style, easy to maintain open-plan setups. This means that you’ll find all social areas of the home integrated in a sleek and sophisticated design. The homify interior designers and architects included 28 of their favourite examples in this feature.

So, if you hate being away from the conversation, then an open planned kitchen layout may be the perfect thing to keep you in the loop while you cook up a storm. These delightful dining areas will create the ideal setting for any meal, whether it be family lunch, a romantic dinner for two or even a chilled take-out evening with you nearest and dearest. Go for sleek and stylish or rustic elegance and make your home a reflection of your personality.

These fantastic array of tips, tricks and designs will keep your home attractive and eye-catching no matter what event you’re hosting. Choose from materials and elements that are cosy and inviting for that comfortable décor that suits all seasons. And don't forget that a comfy sofa is the key to a lovely living area.

1. Square table integration

VEGEZIO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

2. White and wonderful

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A touch of colour

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

4. Minimalist

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern kitchen
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

5. Neutral elegance

Villa GD, DFG Architetti Associati DFG Architetti Associati Modern kitchen
DFG Architetti Associati

DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

6. A bit of grey

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The wooden features

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern dining room
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

8. Gorgeous glass table

CST | White box apartment, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Minimalist dining room
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

9. An eclectic space

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style dining room
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

10. Long wooden table and workspace

loft, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Industrial style dining room
marco bonucci fotografo

marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo

11. Lovely illumination

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern dining room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

12. Exposed stone walls

Casa "Ale" tra luce e granito, MAMESTUDIO MAMESTUDIO Eclectic style dining room
MAMESTUDIO

MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO

13. The full view

Colleverde_minimal design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern dining room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

14. A garden sight

AGRITOURISM, raro raro Modern dining room
raro

AGRITOURISM

raro
raro
raro

15. Exposed beams

Progetti, studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli Modern dining room
studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli

Progetti

studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli
studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli
studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli

16. Grey and white collab

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Modern dining room
DemianStagingDesign

DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign

17. An alternative in neutral

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, San Maurizio Canavese, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern dining room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

18. Cosy couch

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood Beige
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

19. Scandinavian splendour

BASILICA, Studio Fabio Fantolino Studio Fabio Fantolino Modern dining room
Studio Fabio Fantolino

Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino

20. Fascinating chairs

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist dining room Wood Wood effect
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

21. A charming choice

APPARTAMENTO ARMADIO IN ROVERE MASSELLO, SOLUZIONE BAGNO RESINA E PINO, Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Minimalist dining room
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

22. Odd chair out

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern dining room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

23. Add a bit of colour

Appartamento a Verona, Pierangelo Laterza Pierangelo Laterza Living room
Pierangelo Laterza

Pierangelo Laterza
Pierangelo Laterza
Pierangelo Laterza

24. Cosy and intimate

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern dining room
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

25. One simple space

Progetto arredamento di interni mini appartamento, Arch. Giorgia Congiu Arch. Giorgia Congiu Modern dining room White
Arch. Giorgia Congiu

Arch. Giorgia Congiu
Arch. Giorgia Congiu
Arch. Giorgia Congiu

26. A unique design

Attico , Dario Cipelletti Architect Dario Cipelletti Architect Minimalist dining room
Dario Cipelletti Architect

Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect

27. Minimalist yet chic

Realizzazioni, FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI Modern dining room
FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI

Realizzazioni

FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI
FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI
FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI

28. A small space

Trilocale in De Angeli, Atelier delle Verdure Atelier delle Verdure Eclectic style dining room Green
Atelier delle Verdure

Atelier delle Verdure
Atelier delle Verdure
Atelier delle Verdure

Have we managed to convince you to go for the gorgeous and contemporary space saving living zone? Well, we would like to convince you about some more decor ideas too, have a look at Building the perfect house to fit the South African lifestyle to solve some other decor woes.

A simple family home like many others
Are you considering an open plan space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks