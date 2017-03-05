Your browser is out-of-date.

23 incredible indoor braais

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Villa, Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

With the summer season now well-underway and the chilly breeze of autumn just heading in, it may be time to create that always comfortable braai area in your home. There are a few things to consider when creating your imaginative barbecue zone, such as: seating, grill, lighting and of course sensational views. 

The professional team at homify compiled a list of 23 amazing indoor braai ideas that are sure to make your home the most cosy spot in the area. Every week can be the ultimate for relaxation and family fun, now let's be inspired!

1. Mosaic magic

Espaço Gourmet , Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Patios
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

It's amazing what colourful mosaic tiles can do to include that rustic element in your home.

2. Modern

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Marble countertops, elegant illumination and even a spot to enjoy the game in between meals… you'll never get a more amazing indoor braai zone.

3. A simple one

1200 Super Deluxe Built-in Braai The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

1200 Super Deluxe Built-in Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

If space is a problem, then opt for a simple built-in braai setup.

4. Under the pergola

Casa MM, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern houses
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.

FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

Create a pretty perfect patio with a charming wooden pergola.

5. At garden level

Casa Guaecá , Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos Patios
Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos

Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos
Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos
Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos

So you've built your home with a grand patio at garden level, now don't forget about adding an easily accessible kitchen.

6. For the modern

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

A modern homeowner admires all things eye-catching, which is exactly what this sleek and sophisticated all-white design is.

7. Country

Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Arches, exposed brick and rustic cement features make this kitchen a gorgeous idea.

8. Exposed brick

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Brick walls and counters are a durable and dynamic choice for a modern kitchen.

8. Comfortable

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Incorporate your braai into the kitchen and there will never be any excuse not to get the grill going again.

9. Keep it authentic

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style house
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

 A wood fired oven opens up a number of awesome culinary possibilities.

10. Repurpose

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Kitchen
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

Repurpose that unused oven from your grandma's house and bake the most delicious oven loaves.

11. Bricked brilliance

Casa do Arquiteto - Campos do Jordão 2007, Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Kitchen
Carlos Bratke Arquiteto

Carlos Bratke Arquiteto
Carlos Bratke Arquiteto
Carlos Bratke Arquiteto

Another example of an exposed brick kitchen, but this one has an authentic rustic atmosphere.

12. Bar seating

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

High bar seating is excellent for any corner of the house.

13. Rural and inviting

Villa, Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Kitchen
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare

Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare

There's nothing more welcoming than the smell of scrumptious meal, and this rural kitchen takes a page out of your grandma's cooking space for style and elegance.

14. For a small space

Casa Retiro do Chalé, MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores

MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores
MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores
MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores

A wood fired oven can be customised to suit your space, no matter how petite.

15. Cute

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

The well-lit design is cute and comfortable from all angles.

16. Mediterranean

Casa Horto OBM 79, Maria Claudia Faro Maria Claudia Faro Small kitchens Bricks
Maria Claudia Faro

Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

Fancy the idea of a Mediterranean kitchen? Well, this neutral yet eye-catching design is the perfect choice for your home. 

17. Lovely lighting

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use your imagination and go for dramatic lighting.

18. Garden view

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Patios
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Build your terrace with everything in mind, from natural light to simple seating.

19. Wooden everything

17th Century Double Smoked - Ebony flooring from Russwood Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking Kitchen
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking

17th Century Double Smoked—Ebony flooring from Russwood

Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking
Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking

An eclectic wooden table, wooden flooring and wood burning stove. How's that for a stylish seating space?

20. Pizza project

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

A pizza oven can double up as a braai area for those meals you only dreamed about.

21. Storage simplicity

CASA NO CAMPO, Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kitchen
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

A stylish patio with a gorgeous grill can be as simple as just using a corner for storage and workspace.

22. Landscape

Casa del Lago, LOGUER Design LOGUER Design Patios
LOGUER Design

LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design
LOGUER Design

Place your patio in a perfect spot and admire the breathtaking view of the landscape.

23. The full system

Hogares insertables Nuke, Ñuke Ñuke Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Ñuke

Ñuke
Ñuke
Ñuke

Take advantage of your terrace and include a spacious grill, wonderful workspace and of course minimalist design. Here are 10 modern terraces and decks to inspire you

​The modern house with a dynamic look
Which of these amazing braai areas are your favourite?

