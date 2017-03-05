23 incredible indoor braais

With the summer season now well-underway and the chilly breeze of autumn just heading in, it may be time to create that always comfortable braai area in your home. There are a few things to consider when creating your imaginative barbecue zone, such as: seating, grill, lighting and of course sensational views.

The professional team at homify compiled a list of 23 amazing indoor braai ideas that are sure to make your home the most cosy spot in the area. Every week can be the ultimate for relaxation and family fun, now let's be inspired!