23 incredible indoor braais

With the summer season now well-underway and the chilly breeze of autumn just heading in, it may be time to create that always comfortable braai area in your home. There are a few things to consider when creating your imaginative barbecue zone, such as: seating, grill, lighting and of course sensational views.
The professional team at homify compiled a list of 23 amazing indoor braai ideas that are sure to make your home the most cosy spot in the area. Every week can be the ultimate for relaxation and family fun, now let's be inspired!
It's amazing what colourful mosaic tiles can do to include that rustic element in your home.
Marble countertops, elegant illumination and even a spot to enjoy the game in between meals… you'll never get a more amazing indoor braai zone.
If space is a problem, then opt for a simple built-in braai setup.
Create a pretty perfect patio with a charming wooden pergola.
So you've built your home with a grand patio at garden level, now don't forget about adding an easily accessible kitchen.
A modern homeowner admires all things eye-catching, which is exactly what this sleek and sophisticated all-white design is.
Arches, exposed brick and rustic cement features make this kitchen a gorgeous idea.
Brick walls and counters are a durable and dynamic choice for a modern kitchen.
Incorporate your braai into the kitchen and there will never be any excuse not to get the grill going again.
A wood fired oven opens up a number of awesome culinary possibilities.
Repurpose that unused oven from your grandma's house and bake the most delicious oven loaves.
Another example of an exposed brick kitchen, but this one has an authentic rustic atmosphere.
High bar seating is excellent for any corner of the house.
There's nothing more welcoming than the smell of scrumptious meal, and this rural kitchen takes a page out of your grandma's cooking space for style and elegance.
A wood fired oven can be customised to suit your space, no matter how petite.
The well-lit design is cute and comfortable from all angles.
Fancy the idea of a Mediterranean kitchen? Well, this neutral yet eye-catching design is the perfect choice for your home.
Build your terrace with everything in mind, from natural light to simple seating.
An eclectic wooden table, wooden flooring and wood burning stove. How's that for a stylish seating space?
A pizza oven can double up as a braai area for those meals you only dreamed about.
A stylish patio with a gorgeous grill can be as simple as just using a corner for storage and workspace.
Place your patio in a perfect spot and admire the breathtaking view of the landscape.
Take advantage of your terrace and include a spacious grill, wonderful workspace and of course minimalist design. Here are 10 modern terraces and decks to inspire you