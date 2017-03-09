Your browser is out-of-date.

27 unusual sliding doors you have to see!

Leigh Leigh
Interior design - Glass Cube - Padova Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Patios
Usually sliding doors are used in the interior design of our homes to separate the various rooms. This is especially beneficial for homes with small spaces where you want to make the absolute most of every square metre without compromising on privacy or personal space. 

These doors are perfect for this as they don't take up too much space and are versatile, adapting to any design or area of the home. They can be opened up to create a beautiful flow between areas or closed to create more private and intimate areas. 

This is why today on homify, we have put together 27 diverse examples of sliding doors to inspire you! This article will help change the way you think about how these sliding doors are traditionally used. You'll realise just how important they are as a decor accessory and functional feature.

You also won't believe how breathtaking some of these designs are!

1. Glass sliding door

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
Decorated with a gorgeous and edgy cartoon, this glass door separates the kitchen from the rest of the living space without constricting them from one another.

2. Sliding door with white frames

LESS, MOVI ITALIA SRL MOVI ITALIA SRL Modern kitchen
This is a bold look that highlights the beauty of minimalism.

3. Unique sliding door

VIVIENDA EN AVD DE LOS ANDES, ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA Modern living room
Consisting of three tones of brass, this glossy door is full of luxury and sophistication.

4. White glossy door

Casa VR, Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Modern kitchen
This beautiful kitchen door separates the cooking area from the rest of the home if need be.

5. Door with two handles

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
These two doors meet in the middle, creating a symmetrical design.

6. Sliding door integrates the home into the outdoor space

Interior design - Glass Cube - Padova Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Patios
These glass sliding doors allow the home to be at one with the beautiful garden that surrounds it.

7. Classic white doors

Casa Fenice , melania de masi architetto melania de masi architetto Modern windows & doors
You don't need an elaborate design to create a beautiful look and feel.

8. Separating the kitchen from the living area

Casa VR, Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Modern living room
These glass sliding doors allow for an open plan home if need be or a separate kitchen and living area if need be. 

Have a look at these tips: How Can I Separate My Dining Room And Kitchen?

9. A sliding wooden door consists of three thick panels that combine durability and elegance

Rehabilitación de ático en Turó Park, Barcelona, MANO Arquitectura MANO Arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
10. A glass door is enchanting and transparent

Alurahmen-Schiebetür AR10, ​KUHN GmbH ​KUHN GmbH Modern living room
You barely know it's there!

11. Sliding door with wood and glass

homify Sliding doors
This is a creates a country-style look and feel without overwhelming the environment.

12. Black sliding doors

Soluzione scorrevole esterno parete senza binario a vista, Phi Porte Phi Porte Windows & doors Doors Wood
These black doors contrast beautifully with the wooden walls. 

13. Sliding door

homify HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
This sliding door features dark wood and metal finishes, which brings quite a dramatic design to the main bedroom. It also hides the walk-in closet, keeping the room neat and tidy.

14. Classic sliding door

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Designed by professionals Lesomodul, this is a great example of a simple sliding door with a wooden frame and glass panels.

15. White sliding door

cirilo amoros 85 x3, osb arquitectos osb arquitectos Windows & doors Doors
When in doubt, opt for white.

16. Bathroom door

Casa Fenice , melania de masi architetto melania de masi architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
A sliding door is great for giving a bathroom privacy without taking up too much space.

17. Small panels of mirrors

homify Sliding doors
The small panels of mirrors with white frames create a beautiful effect as well as the feeling of space.

18. Sliding door an an innovative design

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
Do you see how gorgeous these raw materials are, working together in harmony?

19. Transparent curves

Glastüren, Design Vertiko 134, kepka ART kepka ART Windows & doors Doors
This is a great example of how art and functionality can work hand in hand.

20. Glass all the way

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Glass doors create a transparent barrier between spaces.

21. Promote serenity and calm

Porte Scorrevoli, Staino&Staino Staino&Staino Modern windows & doors
Simple colours and neutral tones can make for a subtle door that promotes peace and tranquility.

22. Modern and distinctive

PATMOS, MOVI ITALIA SRL MOVI ITALIA SRL Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
This wooden door is very beautiful and refreshing!

23. Glass sliding door

КВАРТИРА НА СТУДЕНЧЕСКОЙ, АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ Minimalist dining room
Everyone feels like they are in one room but they are still separate.

24. A creative sliding door

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern kitchen
This is a multi-functional sliding door that doubles up as a black board.

25. Black tones

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
Black can create a very edgy and distinctive design.

26. Glass sliding doors around the wardrobe

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
Have you ever seen such a beautiful dressing room? The glass doors make it that much more stylish!

27. Frosted glass doors

homify HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
This design allows you to see what's on the shelves while still keeping the items neat and tidy.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 15 fantastic front doors and gates!

Which sliding doors are your favourite?

