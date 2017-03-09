27 unusual sliding doors you have to see!

Usually sliding doors are used in the interior design of our homes to separate the various rooms. This is especially beneficial for homes with small spaces where you want to make the absolute most of every square metre without compromising on privacy or personal space.

These doors are perfect for this as they don't take up too much space and are versatile, adapting to any design or area of the home. They can be opened up to create a beautiful flow between areas or closed to create more private and intimate areas.

This is why today on homify, we have put together 27 diverse examples of sliding doors to inspire you! This article will help change the way you think about how these sliding doors are traditionally used. You'll realise just how important they are as a decor accessory and functional feature.

You also won't believe how breathtaking some of these designs are!