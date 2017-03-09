27 unusual sliding doors you have to see!

Usually sliding doors are used in the interior design of our homes to separate the various rooms. This is especially beneficial for homes with small spaces where you want to make the absolute most of every square metre without compromising on privacy or personal space.
These doors are perfect for this as they don't take up too much space and are versatile, adapting to any design or area of the home. They can be opened up to create a beautiful flow between areas or closed to create more private and intimate areas.
This is why today on homify, we have put together 27 diverse examples of sliding doors to inspire you! This article will help change the way you think about how these sliding doors are traditionally used. You'll realise just how important they are as a decor accessory and functional feature.
You also won't believe how breathtaking some of these designs are!
Decorated with a gorgeous and edgy cartoon, this glass door separates the kitchen from the rest of the living space without constricting them from one another.
This is a bold look that highlights the beauty of minimalism.
Consisting of three tones of brass, this glossy door is full of luxury and sophistication.
This beautiful kitchen door separates the cooking area from the rest of the home if need be.
These two doors meet in the middle, creating a symmetrical design.
These glass sliding doors allow the home to be at one with the beautiful garden that surrounds it.
You don't need an elaborate design to create a beautiful look and feel.
These glass sliding doors allow for an open plan home if need be or a separate kitchen and living area if need be.
Have a look at these tips: How Can I Separate My Dining Room And Kitchen?
You barely know it's there!
This is a creates a country-style look and feel without overwhelming the environment.
These black doors contrast beautifully with the wooden walls.
This sliding door features dark wood and metal finishes, which brings quite a dramatic design to the main bedroom. It also hides the walk-in closet, keeping the room neat and tidy.
Designed by professionals Lesomodul, this is a great example of a simple sliding door with a wooden frame and glass panels.
When in doubt, opt for white.
A sliding door is great for giving a bathroom privacy without taking up too much space.
The small panels of mirrors with white frames create a beautiful effect as well as the feeling of space.
Do you see how gorgeous these raw materials are, working together in harmony?
This is a great example of how art and functionality can work hand in hand.
Glass doors create a transparent barrier between spaces.
Simple colours and neutral tones can make for a subtle door that promotes peace and tranquility.
This wooden door is very beautiful and refreshing!
Everyone feels like they are in one room but they are still separate.
This is a multi-functional sliding door that doubles up as a black board.
Black can create a very edgy and distinctive design.
Have you ever seen such a beautiful dressing room? The glass doors make it that much more stylish!
This design allows you to see what's on the shelves while still keeping the items neat and tidy.
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 15 fantastic front doors and gates!