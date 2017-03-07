The fantastic house on the hill

Fancy a getaway from the city’s rushed life? We have just the location for you: Aurora House, courtesy of architectural firm No Architecture.

Situated on a hilly and heavily forested terrain, this ultramodern house makes use of glass (and lots of it!), wood and trendy furnishing to create a living space which is refreshing and bright.

Soothing and neutral colours have been expertly used for the interiors, with the minimum amount of décor displayed – and no, it’s not because the homeowners are on a tight budget, but rather because they rely on the lush landscape to beautify their house.

And after seeing just how lush and beautiful the surroundings are, you’d likely be inclined to go the same route…