The fantastic house on the hill

Fancy a getaway from the city’s rushed life? We have just the location for you: Aurora House, courtesy of architectural firm No Architecture.
Situated on a hilly and heavily forested terrain, this ultramodern house makes use of glass (and lots of it!), wood and trendy furnishing to create a living space which is refreshing and bright.
Soothing and neutral colours have been expertly used for the interiors, with the minimum amount of décor displayed – and no, it’s not because the homeowners are on a tight budget, but rather because they rely on the lush landscape to beautify their house.
And after seeing just how lush and beautiful the surroundings are, you’d likely be inclined to go the same route…
Nestled tightly in-between lush greenery, the house flaunts a very sleek look, thanks to its fabulous glass walls. After all, you know what happens as soon as sunshine hits a piece of glass head on.
Regarding the house’s colour palette, the architects went with greys and whites in order to present a simplistic style which could contrast with the natural hues surrounding the structure.
A sloping landscape definitely presents its fair share of challenges regarding structures. However, these architects clearly know what they are doing, for not only is the house perfectly level and safe, it also doesn’t disturb the surrounding greens one bit.
Sleek and trendy furniture, along with soothing hues, ensure a bright and cosy living space. To enhance the wooden setting of the surrounding landscape, timber (in a warm honey hue) adorns the majority of the interior surfaces.
And as we already know, a delicious amount of glass has been used throughout the house, opening it up delightfully to create a sunny and cheerful ambience.
Here we get to see how the kitchen merges with the open-plan living area, and how both rooms link up with the outdoors via the glass panes and the open doors.
That lush view literally surrounds the entire house, which means a fresh outlook on Mother Nature’s handiwork with every meal, regardless of where it’s served.
Encased in glass on all sides, this courtyard is the showstopper of the house. Paired with the glass walls on the other side, it ensures that the interiors stay warm, well-lit and inviting throughout the day.
And have you noticed how almost no décor pieces are used for the interiors?
There is something free about living in such an open layout surrounded by nature. This is quite possibly the closest one can get to living outside without actually being outside (let’s face it, words like ‘comfort’ and ‘safety’ spring to mind).
Now just imagine what it must be like to relax in front of that little firewood burner while a rainstorm is brewing outside. Pure heaven!
