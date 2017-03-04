Today at homify, we are going to explore some beautiful South African gardens and patios, which will reveal to you just how many incredible options exist when it comes to outdoor areas locally.

As South Africans, we all know how important our outdoor spaces are. They are where we relax in the summer months with a good book or host a braai with friends. It's where we play with our children in the fresh air and sunshine. It's also where we sun bathe or swim in the pool.

This is why it's so important that these spaces are not only aesthetically appealing but that they are functional too.

Today we will look at 14 amazing South African gardens and patios and explore the diversity of design. You won't believe how many garden options there are!