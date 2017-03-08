Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 wall fountains you can make in your home

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

As South Africans are very well aware, gardens are very important features when it comes to home design. They are spaces where we can relax and enjoy the fresh air and the beauty of nature. We can also forget about the pressures of everyday life. 

While we spend a lot of time on the interior design of a house, the garden design should be just as important. It is also the first impression that people will get of our home when they approach it from the exterior, so it should pack a punch.

A garden design should enhance the atmosphere of nature through the addition of environmental elements such as plants and trees. However, there are other elements you can add to the exterior space such as fountains and swimming pools.

Fountains are a beautifully innovative feature that can add a distinctive touch of sophistication to the garden and house as a whole. Wall fountains, however, are gaining popularity at the moment! They can be used outside or inside of the home, bringing nature into any room of the house. 

Today on homify, we are going to explore 15 wall fountains that you can make in your home! Shall we take a look?

1. Wooden wall

CASA CICA / MARRAM ARQUITECTOS, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

This distinctive design shows how unique and edgy wall fountains can be. This marble wall separates the garden from the entrance of the house, creating a beautiful atmosphere that introduces nature into the home. 

This is based on a Scandinavian style, where black wooden panels contrast beautifully with the light marble and allow the water to fall in a very elegant way.

2. Metal fountain

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

This small little fountain hangs in one corner of the garden, designed by professionals Earth Designs. This is a great example of how simplicity can sometimes be the most elegant option. 

The small, colourful stones below it add that final touch.

3. Small fountain with a stone wall

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style garden
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

In one corner of the garden, a stone wall has been installed with a small fountain. The water runs into a little concrete pond. The simple green plants contrast beautifully with the stone wall, creating an atmosphere of calm and relaxation.

4. Distinctive wall above the pool

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Pool Quartz Blue
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

This stylish garden also features a stone wall, but this time it is above the swimming pool. Water flows into the pool like a small waterfall, creating a very natural and refreshing environment.

5. Modern wall fountain with a reflector plate

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a very modern design characterised by a combination of simplicity and elegance. The unique fountain wall features a round reflector plate that works beautifully with the stone design.

6. Fountain installed on a wooden trough

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

An innovative way to design a wall fountain is to go for this option. It could also be a fun DIY project!

The small rectangle troughs feature beautiful plants as well as a water fountain that allows the water to spurt out in three distinct units. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Small fountain on the floor

Valle Real, Arki3d Arki3d Modern Garden
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

This small floor fountain was designed in one corner of the garden. Despite the small size it adds a distinctive touch to the garden. 

This is a very easy design that can be built over a short amount of time!

8. Classic design for a charming fountain wall

CASA PAROTA, LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO Walls Stone Grey
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO

LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO

This classic fountain is installed in a stone wall, where water falls from a high level into the gorgeous little rustic swimming pool. The rectangular shape is very distinctive!

The green plants and lush trees add a warm and relaxing touch to the exterior space.

9. Like a natural waterfall

A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern Garden
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

A Contemporary Oasis

Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

You can really exploit your outdoor spaces by designing the wall fountain so that it looks like a natural waterfall. 

In this elegant black design, we can see how the wall of water creates a beautiful and sophisticated design. It looks like a small river flowing in the swimming pool!

Don't you love the stones that looks like they are floating in the water? This creates a very picturesque appearance.

10. Combination of green plants and water

¿Quieres dar un toque especial a tu jardín?, Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Accessories & decoration
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

This fountain wall features a very edgy, innovative and unique design with an incredibly modern pattern. The water sprays across the wooden wall, which has been designed with two straight metal lines that intersect. 

The green plants add to the look and feel, reinforcing the feeling of a charming atmosphere that is natural and refreshing.

11. Low internal waterfall flows into a small waterway

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Garden Swim baths & ponds
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Blair Atholl

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

On one side of the house, these South African designers have installed a little waterway that looks like a small river. The fountain has been installed in a concrete wall, allowing the water to drip into the waterway in a soothing and serene way.

12. Fountain on a small wall

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can implement this design in any part of your garden, no matter what size it is. A little fountain has been installed on a small wall, with a basin of striking white stones. This enhances the mix of textures and tones, creating a very natural and refreshing look and feel. 

The green plants add a nice aesthetic touch. 

13. Wonderful wall fountain made of brick and wood

Mayadeni – Jardim Paulista – SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

This outdoor area is a wonderful space for relaxation, peace and quiet. The elegant wood and rustic bricks add a sense of serenity and calm to the space, while the green vertical garden makes for a natural and striking design.

Don't you love the wooden shelves, which allow flowers, pot plants and accessories to be put on display? This really creates an outdoor area of charm and personality.

Have a look at these tips: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

14. Stone wall fountain with an elegant tropical style

DEPARTAMENTO SANTA FE, Capitel Arquitectura Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

This house is designed with a tropical style, which is further enhanced by the gorgeous stone wall fountain. A chunky stone basin catches the water, which overflows onto a bed of brown stone. It truly looks like a small river runs through this home!

Don't you love the mix of materials, which create a truly unique, textured environment?

15. An innovative design with a fountain tree on a wooden wall

Estanque, CPJP S.L. CPJP S.L. Modern Garden
CPJP S.L.

CPJP S.L.
CPJP S.L.
CPJP S.L.

Designed in a very sophisticated way, this fountain features a stylish wooden wall with a gorgeous tree sculpture that has been suspended across it. This is a very refreshing design that is further enhanced by the dripping water that runs into the pond below it. 

The lights below it further enhance the details of this outdoor space, creating an area that is sure to be a true source of inspiration!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: Stunning water features that work in any home!

Also have a look at these 12 mouth-watering modern South African patio and garden ideas

A modern style home
Would you choose a wall fountain for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks