15 wall fountains you can make in your home

As South Africans are very well aware, gardens are very important features when it comes to home design. They are spaces where we can relax and enjoy the fresh air and the beauty of nature. We can also forget about the pressures of everyday life.

While we spend a lot of time on the interior design of a house, the garden design should be just as important. It is also the first impression that people will get of our home when they approach it from the exterior, so it should pack a punch.

A garden design should enhance the atmosphere of nature through the addition of environmental elements such as plants and trees. However, there are other elements you can add to the exterior space such as fountains and swimming pools.

Fountains are a beautifully innovative feature that can add a distinctive touch of sophistication to the garden and house as a whole. Wall fountains, however, are gaining popularity at the moment! They can be used outside or inside of the home, bringing nature into any room of the house.

Today on homify, we are going to explore 15 wall fountains that you can make in your home! Shall we take a look?